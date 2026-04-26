Telecom Companies Suddenly Concerned About Excess Utility Usage - Introduce Emergency Plans to Limit Internet Access to "Help Reduce Energy Use"
Dear friends,
I recently received an email from Claire Edwards about a new, ingenious British plan to limit people’s use of the internet in order to reduce energy consumption. The plan has been introduced by dark force military installations called “telecom companies”. Claire had some brilliant commentary about this article which I will share below my own commentary. I hope you will take the time to read this whole post and absorb all the commentary herein.
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What I want to say first is that the telecom’s idea to limit internet usage to reduce energy consumption would be laughable if it weren’t so insane.
These are same companies that use AI for almost everything they do.
Like it’s creators, AI is nothing more than a demonic vampire that has been let loose on Earth to destroy the Earth and all of her inhabitants.
AI basically vampires the information and creations that living people have brought forth and spits that information back at the idiots who use this absurd and primitive technology believing it can provide them with information that, they, themselves cannot access.
AI literally drains the energy of people stupid enough to use it.
If we allow it to go much further, AI will suck the life force from all Mankind and bleed the earth dry of all her resources.
AI data centers can quickly cause drought in the areas they operate in since they drain the water supply.
Source: https://www.issa.com/industry-news/ai-data-center-water-consumption-is-creating-an-unprecedented-crisis-in-the-united-states/
Source: https://www.consumerreports.org/data-centers/ai-data-centers-impact-on-electric-bills-water-and-more-a1040338678/
AI data centers also use MASSIVE amounts of electricity.
Source: https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/ai-data-centers-could-use-more-electricity-than-the-netherlands-by-2027/
Source: https://www.carboncollective.co/sustainable-investing/terawatt-hour-twh
Hence, AI data centers are set to use at least another 85-134 BILLION kilowatt-hours of electricity by 2027 above and beyond what they are already using!!!
Consumers are paying for this in their utility bills. See the article below.
AI data centers also emit infrasound.
Like ultrasound, infrasound makes people sick.
There are horrible sounds all around us only a small group of people can hear. They almost always come from machines... They’re loud enough to be annoying and cause headaches in people sensitive to them... And scientists have no firm idea of how common these sounds are or how much damage…they’re doing.
[Professor Timothy Leighton shared that] ‘A number of people were coming to me, and they were saying, ‘I feel ill in certain buildings’’. [So Prof. Leighton] started going to buildings where people reported having symptoms. While he couldn’t hear the sounds, he recorded them using his microphones and consistently found ultrasonic frequencies… [He said] ‘it dawned on me that we were putting ultrasound into public places where a minority but a large number of people are going to be affected.’ And the effects aren’t trivial. ‘If you’re in the zone [of an ultrasonic sound] and you’re one of the sensitive people, you’ll get headaches, nausea, tinnitus [ringing in the ears] and [various other symptoms],’ Leighton said. [These effects are] backed up by decades’ worth of consistent experiments by a number of different researchers.[i]
An article published in 2016 suggests that the wireless devices found in buildings around the world are emitting ultrasonic frequencies that are making people sick.
Scientists say that a boom in public announcement systems, loudspeakers and automatic doors may be spawning an epidemic of ultrasonic sickness. Even electronic devices designed to scare away mice and cats could be triggering symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and tiredness, stomach pain, and headaches… The most common public places of exposure to ultrasound are libraries, swimming pools, train stations, museums and even schools… Children may be particularly sensitive.[ii]
Please keep in mind that infrasound is known to kill innocent living beings (insects, birds, animals, etc.) and make them violently insane.
Like ultrasound, infrasound is a WEAPON, although most of Mankind would prefer to live in denial of the danger.
In truth, the technologies that most people use (including all wireless and ultrasonic devices as well as AI) are murderous weapons.
Do we really want to continue down this path?
Consumers are paying the price for this wicked technology, physically, spiritually, and economically.
The article below, which people can find here, is very informative.
A data center can use up to 5 million gallons of water every day, as much as 16,000-plus average U.S. households, according to Environmental Protection Agency estimates. That’s just direct usage for cooling. Generating the electricity to keep data centers powered up requires additional millions of gallons of water, even more than the water used for cooling.
Source: https://www.consumerreports.org/data-centers/ai-data-centers-impact-on-electric-bills-water-and-more-a1040338678/
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Claire Edwards’ commentary on the brilliant British idea to limit internet usage to conserve energy consumption:
My favourite book subtitle of all time is one of David Icke’s: “It’s All Bollocks – Yes, Really, It Is”. The operative word here is not “bollocks”, as you might think. It is “all”. Because gradually you have woken up to the awful truth: nothing is what you thought it was, you are a debt slave kept in ignorance and penury all your life, and everything is orchestrated around you to con you into complying with their anti-life, demonic plans. Whatever it is that “they” want to do, we are manoeuvred into actually clamouring for it ourselves, and even into terrorising fellow men and women who are more sceptical or better informed than us so that they also conform to the agenda.
“Oh, oh, there’s a meningitis / covid / avian flu / AIDS / [fill in the blanks] epidemic, please inject us with whatever shit you like because we must be saved whatever the cost.”
“Oh, no! Germany / Russia / Communists / terrorists / Al Qaeda / ISIS / [fill in the blanks with whatever state or entity is designated the monster of the moment] has attacked [poor, innocent little [fill in the blank for latest victim] so let’s all sign up to defend [latest designated victim] to the death!”
So it’s legitimate to ask, when British telcos suddenly announce that they are looking into rationing mobile phone use in response to the recent rises in power costs, which have been carefully orchestrated by the powers that be by ensuring that oil and gas production facilities in numerous countries are strategically destroyed by both sides in the latest orchestrated conflict. “Woss goin’ on?”
Well, one of my correspondents suggests that, in this case, one purpose may be to deprive people of their precious Internet and communications so that they consent to their own bodies being used to power the networks. And before you ask, yes, this technology not only exists, but is already in use. How do you think all those “covid”-jabbed people are emitting Bluetooth signals? Are they plugged into the electricity supply? No, their own body is the power supply so no other connection is needed. But right now this is covert and unacknowledged. In order to legitimise this, “they” need people to consent to it.
Hey presto! Orchestrate an energy crisis and sell belief in it to the people using your fully owned media and the paedophile-controlled BBC, tell them that this means that their communications will no longer be available to them – having earlier made sure that they are addicted not only to mobile phones, but to social media “likes” and the rest of it – and then bring them the solution. Reveal that their own bodies can power their Internet access, and they will fall into your trap and even thank you for it.
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[i] Nipul Parekh, Ultrasonic Waves Are Invisibly Harassing People All Over the World, May 10, 2018. gadgetvibe.com/2018/05/10/ultrasonic-waves-are-invisibly-harassing-people-all-over-the-world citing E.M. Grigor, Effect of ultrasonic vibrations on personnel working with ultrasonic equipment, Sov. Phys. Acoust, 1966, and T. Kamakura, et al., Survey of Ultrasound Exposure: Through topic of parametric loudspeaker, J. Acoust. Soc. Jpn. (J), 2011, Vol 67(5): 200-203, ci.nii.ac.jp/naid/10029477564/ and H.O. Parrack, Effect of Air-Borne Ultrasound on Humans, International Audiology, 1966, Vol 5(3), tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.3109/05384916609074198
[ii] Fiona MacRae, Is the noise of modern life making you ill? Ultrasound in public places could be triggering sickness, headaches and pain, Jan 19, 2016. dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3406898/Is-noise-modern-life-making-ill-Ultrasound-public-places-triggering-sickness-headaches-pain.html
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