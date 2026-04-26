Well, one of my correspondents suggests that, in this case, one purpose may be to deprive people of their precious Internet and communications so that they consent to their own bodies being used to power the networks. And before you ask, yes, this technology not only exists, but is already in use. How do you think all those “

? Are they plugged into the electricity supply? No, their own body is the power supply so no other connection is needed. But right now this is covert and unacknowledged. In order to legitimise this, “they” need people to consent to it.