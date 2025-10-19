The COVID Jab, Bluetooth MAC Addresses and the Insane Megalomania of the Wanna-Be Controllers

Dear friends - I realize there are many people who would rather turn away from the information in this post than take it in. That is understandable because, to the normal thinking mind, it is

episode which provides us with an example of predictive programming and revelation of the method.

This film is very important. Please watch and notice any similarities between what happened in the film and what’s happening right now.

episode, please do listen to the video posted at the top of this post. The video does a good job of explaining that yes, those who received the COVID jab(s) are emitting Bluetooth Mac addresses, and yes, this means they are walking wireless receivers and transmitters.

As indicated above, the objective of the emissions from the micro-nanorouter and the micro-nanointerface is to reach the gateway, recognized in various publications, as the cell phone, tablet, or wearable device with internet connection…

Possible uses and applications of the intercorporeal network.

1. Neurosurveillance -- The disposition of carbon nanotubes and graphine nanosheets in the neural tissue would facilitate the monitoring of brain activity… In this way, it would be possible to have knowledge of people’s moods, thoughts, behaviors, states, etc.

2. Neuromodulation -- It involves the interaction in the human psyche through the electrical modulation of one or multiple zones of the brain tissue… This is possible if the carbon nanotubes and graphene nanosheets in the neural tissue receive the appropriate electrical pulses, which will create electromagnetic currents that will alter the normal functioning of the brain, developing the desired behavior, emotion, mood and even thought… [A]rtificial intelligence programs can be developed to redirect people’s behavior and attitude, to influence their life, work and economic decisions.

3. Neurostimulation -- Closely related to neuromodulation, neurostimulation would be responsible for stimulating the segregation of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are naturally secreted as a result of synaptic communication between neurons, facilitating the transmission of messages, information and signals throughout the central nervous system of the human body… False sensations of danger, fear, pain, etc., could be provoked without any justified cause. The regulation of dopamine alone could cause neurodegenerative diseases, anxiety, depression, apathy, bipolar disorder, psychotic attacks, among other disorders and problems. An interested regulation of dopamine would affect the reward system of people, affecting desire, pleasure and above all conditioning. This means that a subliminal conditioned learning could be achieved so that undesired behaviors and attitudes could be channeled in people, bending, to a certain extent, the will and free will that characterizes a free human being. Dopamine could also create addiction, just like a drug, in such a way that very strong habits could be created, according to the interests of third parties, outside the will of the inoculated person.