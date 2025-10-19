The COVID Jab, Bluetooth MAC Addresses and the Insane Megalomania of the Wanna-Be Controllers

Dear friends - I realize there are many people who would rather turn away from the information in this post than take it in. That is understandable because, to the normal thinking mind, it is incomprehensible how utterly sick and depraved the creatures who created these wireless technologies (including the jabs) really are.
Nonetheless, I think it is important that we know what these creatures are capable of and why they have chosen to inject people with a self-assembling, wireless operating system that causes people to emit their own bluetooth MAC address.
First, let’s take a look at this 1995 Outer Limits episode which provides us with an example of predictive programming and revelation of the method.
They told us — at the very same time they were starting to roll out wireless devices like cell phones and wifi — exactly what they were planning to do with these technologies.
After watching the Outer Limits episode, please do listen to the video posted at the top of this post. The video does a good job of explaining that yes, those who received the COVID jab(s) are emitting Bluetooth Mac addresses, and yes, this means they are walking wireless receivers and transmitters.
For further confirmation that the “vaccinated” are emitting Bluetooth addresses, please see this video.
The sinister nature of turning people into walking wireless devices is described, in part, below.
Excerpt from the video above:
As indicated above, the objective of the emissions from the micro-nanorouter and the micro-nanointerface is to reach the gateway, recognized in various publications, as the cell phone, tablet, or wearable device with internet connection…
Possible uses and applications of the intercorporeal network.
1. Neurosurveillance -- The disposition of carbon nanotubes and graphine nanosheets in the neural tissue would facilitate the monitoring of brain activity… In this way, it would be possible to have knowledge of people’s moods, thoughts, behaviors, states, etc.
2. Neuromodulation -- It involves the interaction in the human psyche through the electrical modulation of one or multiple zones of the brain tissue… This is possible if the carbon nanotubes and graphene nanosheets in the neural tissue receive the appropriate electrical pulses, which will create electromagnetic currents that will alter the normal functioning of the brain, developing the desired behavior, emotion, mood and even thought… [A]rtificial intelligence programs can be developed to redirect people’s behavior and attitude, to influence their life, work and economic decisions.
3. Neurostimulation -- Closely related to neuromodulation, neurostimulation would be responsible for stimulating the segregation of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are naturally secreted as a result of synaptic communication between neurons, facilitating the transmission of messages, information and signals throughout the central nervous system of the human body… False sensations of danger, fear, pain, etc., could be provoked without any justified cause. The regulation of dopamine alone could cause neurodegenerative diseases, anxiety, depression, apathy, bipolar disorder, psychotic attacks, among other disorders and problems. An interested regulation of dopamine would affect the reward system of people, affecting desire, pleasure and above all conditioning. This means that a subliminal conditioned learning could be achieved so that undesired behaviors and attitudes could be channeled in people, bending, to a certain extent, the will and free will that characterizes a free human being. Dopamine could also create addiction, just like a drug, in such a way that very strong habits could be created, according to the interests of third parties, outside the will of the inoculated person.
Keep in mind that the wireless network now inside people’s bodies, including the Bluetooth MAC chip, is said to be “intercorporeal” which means between human bodies.
So communication between many different bodies can be effectuated from an unknown person at a remote location to get people to experience certain emotions and/or behave in a certain way all at once (as was just shown in the Outer Limits episode above).
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/intercorporeal
There is another word that is closely related to the word “intercorporeal” and that word is “intracorporeal”, which means within the body. So yes, the wireless operating network is now within human bodies (and they’ve done this to animals as well).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intracorporeal
Looking at the wikipedia definition of the word “intracorporeal,” I noted that the word was often used “to describe MEDICAL PROCEDURES” that are imposed on human (and animal) bodies under the guise of “medicine”.
I was horrified (but not one bit surprised) to note the image they used to demonstrate this word.
Now far be it from me to understand why “they” (i.e., the sadistic jewish psychopaths who control both the medical establishment and wikipedia) are using an image of injecting cocaine into a tortured, torniqueted erect penis to describe this word.
Are they just proudly demonstrating their insanity?
Or are they trying to let us know that these “intracorporeal” procedures are all about trauma based mind control and perhaps the programming of men to have certain sexual fetishes?
You make the call.
But wait… there’s even more insanity to this word.
Let’s briefly look at the etymology of this word.
The word stems from the word “corpus”.
Wow - very interesting!
So the word emanates from the word “CORPSE”!
And I guess they can get away with using a picture of a medically tortured penis since the word does also refer to a “trunk or shaft”?
In any event, corpses probably DO have something to do with their plans since it has been confirmed that vaccinated people are emitting Bluetooth addresses even after they die.
Bluetooth Signals in Graveyards
Watch video here: https://rumble.com/v24llzm-bluetooth-signals-in-graveyards.html
There has also been ALOT of predictive programming regarding a “zombie apocalypse” (see here).
Excerpt from the above article which you can find here.
If the world ever ends via a virus that “causes human corpses to reanimate” – a zombie apocalypse by any other name - then Amazon’s got your back, sort of.
Amazon’s web services arm has updated its terms of service with a special clause that kicks in in the event of corpses consuming human flesh and the fall of civilisation…
Clause 57.10 of the AWS terms of service states: “This restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor body) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organised civilisation.”
So can the bodies of “vaccinated” people be re-animated after death thanks to the frequencies being emitted by the Bluetooth technology and other wireless weaponry now in their bodies?
As I’ve said over and over again ad nauseum, there is only one real solution to the very serious, existential problems we face at this time…
Immediately and permanently SHUT DOWN THE WIRELESS GRID WITH NO CHANCE OF IT EVER BEING TURNED ON AGAIN.
A nice EMP pulse from our Sun could do the trick, dealing the entire wireless grid a fatal blow so that it can never be “resurrected” again.
I don’t see any other way out of this horrifying situation barring a total cataclysmic disaster.
But that is not necessary!!!
An EMP pulse that short circuits and fries the entire wireless grid would leave all of life unharmed!!!
Nobody gets hurts.
The insects, birds, animals, plants, trees, etc. can all breath a sigh relief as they will no longer be continually irradiated by us and our deadly wireless devices.
Mankind would finally snap out of the frequency-induced, mind control trance he/she is now under.
All wireless technologies would immediately be rendered dormant and non-functional , including the tech in people’s bodies, so that the “vaccinated” can live!
And….
THE ENTIRE CONTROL SYSTEM OF THE DARK FORCES WOULD BE INSTANTLY BE DEAD!
This is what needs to happen folks. There is no other way.
