The Fake Jewish Holocaust and Judeo-Christianity's Role in Inducing White Guilt for a Crime that No White Person Ever Committed
Dear friends —
The article below is short and a GREAT READ.
It is packed with TRUTH.
The so-called jewish holocaust NEVER HAPPENED.
JEWS are the ones who have engaged in the atrocities they accuse others of.
A real holocaust happened in Dresden, Germany near the end of WW2.
A real holocaust happened in Russia during the Jewish-led Bolshevik revolution.
A real holocaust is happening now in Gaza.
And as can be clearly seen in the buy bull, over and over, throughout centuries, jews have burned entire civilizations to the ground.
In fact, they recently burned Lahaina to the ground and if you do not believe me, please read this.
The Truth has been right there in front of us the whole time.
But jews are master liars.
They are experts at luciferian reversals and they gleefully project what they themselves do onto others while pretending they are the victims.
THEY ARE NOT VICTIMS!!!
They have chosen the path of incarnating into an inherently demonic race.
The atrocities they commit are a function of their demonic nature.
PLEASE WAKE UP!
LEARN THE FACTS!
Do not allow jews to control your mind!!!
Flush that filthy religion and its wicked god and the deadly jewish “pharmakeia” down the toilet, along with every poisonous, death-wielding piece of technology that jews created AND THAT YOU HAVE EMBRACED!!!
FFS, you are killing your own children!
And that is EXACTLY what the god of the bible wants and commands!!!
It’s time now friends to take responsibility and grow up spiritually.
The infantile and deadly attachment to all things jewish, including Christianity, will ensure your demise.
Please stop it.
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‘The Holocaust’ – A Natural Consequence of Christianity
There is no reason to undermine our efforts in this difficult task by dealing with anything as jewish and destructive as christianity. Alien christianity has proven itself only too well. It is destructive to any Folk. The unbelievable success of-the Holocaust hoax is a natural consequence of adherence to this deadly ~ spiritual disease.
by Jost Turner
October 15th 2023
When I was child, in the 1950’s, The Holocaust was little known, and cared about even less. We children loved to play army” with toy guns and military surplus clothing and equipment. We would alternate being American soldiers or German soldiers, with little preference (although no one would ever consent to be a “Jap”). The school walls were continually adorned with Swastikas, as were our notebooks and desktops, and nobody ever made any fuss about it. Even so soon after the war and the Nuremberg “revelations,” no one cared about Swastikas, Nazis, or The Holocaust.
One would think that people would be curious as to why there is so much hysteria about The Holocaust today, so many years later. Few seem aware of how and why this escalation has occurred, or care enough to even question it.
I have discussed the facts of The Holocaust with a number of people, pointing out the myriad of obvious inconsistencies, outright falsehoods, and, of course, the scientific impossibility of the “gas chambers.” More often than not, my discussion is greeted with hostility. I have come to realize that a great number of people — invariably of White race — want to believe in the Holocaust. This is the reason why it has been so easy for the Jews who dominate our information media to turn this simple-minded fairy tale into a religious dogma.
Guilt Therapy
Many Whites want to believe in The Holocaust because they want to feel guilty. To understand this, we need only to look back to the time shortly after the forced Christianization of our Forefathers. When the bulk of the race was safely “converted” to this alien creed, the church fathers began an educational program to “sensitize” (or brainwash) their converts into submission to mid-eastern style self-abasement and superstition. For a thousand years, men, Women, and children of the White race have been forced to endure Christian “guilt therapy.” This “guilt therapy” starts with the ludicrous doctrine of original sin: we are born sinners, evil, corrupt, and there is nothing that we can do about it except to bow down and beg forgiveness to a good (but persecuted and martyred) Jewish god. The flesh is evil! Hate the flesh! Hate yourself! You’re guilty, confess and be saved!
In the early days of Christianization, the hysterical application of this guilt therapy took an awesome toll. Young girls despised their bodies, convinced that normal sex relations were evil and would condemn them to eternal torment. Men castrated themselves to atone for natural sexual urges which they believed to be “sinful”. Men and women wandered across Europe torturing themselves, beating themselves with whips, hating life, and begging for death. It was disgusting and unnatural, but it is a fact that we need to know, because it still greatly affects our race today.
We must realize one important thing about Christianity. The very word Judeochristian says it all. The origins of Christianity are, of course, Jewish. Of quite similar methods, and just as Jewish, are communist brainwashing, ADL sensitivity training, and The Holocaust.
The White race is exceptionally conditioned for Jewish control. It is this guilt conditioning which has made it so easy to manipulate our race into allowing Jewish domination of our media, professions, government, and courts. It has made it easy for them, to manipulate our race into `suicidal racial integration’ and massive non-white immigration. It has made it easy for these aliens to manipulate our race into accepting, without question, The Holocaust.
The Holocaust is a natural consequence of Christianity. One does not even have to be a professed Christian to suffer from the disease. Those who profess secular humanism (which is really only Christianity without the superstitions) are just as infected, often more so. The origins are all the same — Jewish.
There are, of course, Christians who profess a love of race, understand the Jewish problem, and denounce the Holocaust for the fraud it is. But in giving final authority to the Christian Bible, a highly interpretable book of questionable (and undeniably Jewish) origin, they are courting disaster. These racially aware Christians have based their philosophy of life, and their future, on a foundation of sand. History clearly shows that in the long term, Christians, no matter how racially conscious, have never succeeded in keeping the influence of Jews out of their society. Christianity is just too closely related to its parent, Judaism.
We don’t need any empirical data to realize that The Holocaust scam would not have worked on Negroes, Arabs, Asians, so called Latinos, or even the Jews themselves. Jews might be able to get people of these races to believe it, but they would never be able to get them to care — nor feel guilty about it! In fact, the reactions of people of these races would most likely be to give the Jews a real holocaust in short order! Although some of these races may be Christianized, they have only been subject to it for a couple of hundred years, and they certainly didn’t get in on the real hey-day of guilt therapy.
National Socialism & Christianity
While it is true that Adolf Hitler did not publicly denounce Christianity, or openly purge it out of National Socialist society, a little investigation shows that great effort was made to educate the German Folk away from this alien religion. The vanguards of National Socialism, the SS, the Hitlerjugend, and the Deutsche Maedchen, all had strongly anti-Christian educational programs, and they were duly criticized for this by Jew and Christian alike. It is clear that there were plans to slowly and quietly educate the entire German Folk completely away from Jewish Christianity.
The situation today is much different than it was during the time of National Socialist Germany. Our priorities and our tasks as the White race has devolved into a mass of guilt-ridden, selfish, materialistic slaves. Today we must continue in the footsteps of Adolf Hitler to fulfill the ultimate goal of National Socialist Germany: to bring forth a more highly-evolved species of mankind, a Superhuman Species who can lead the remnant of our race out of this chaos and into a golden age of enlightenment and prosperity. There is no reason to undermine our efforts in this difficult task by dealing with anything as Jewish and destructive as Christianity. Alien Christianity has proven itself only too well. It is destructive to any Folk. The unbelievable success of-the Holocaust hoax is a natural consequence of adherence to this deadly ~ spiritual disease.
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