I have discussed the facts of The Holocaust with a number of people, pointing out the myriad of obvious inconsistencies, outright falsehoods, and, of course, the scientific impossibility of the “gas chambers.” More often than not, my discussion is greeted with hostility. I have come to realize that a great number of people — invariably of White race — want to believe in the Holocaust. This is the reason why it has been so easy for the Jews who dominate our information media to turn this simple-minded fairy tale into a religious dogma.

One would think that people would be curious as to why there is so much hysteria about The Holocaust today, so many years later. Few seem aware of how and why this escalation has occurred, or care enough to even question it.

When I was child, in the 1950’s, The Holocaust was little known, and cared about even less. We children loved to play army” with toy guns and military surplus clothing and equipment. We would alternate being American soldiers or German soldiers, with little preference (although no one would ever consent to be a “Jap”). The school walls were continually adorned with Swastikas, as were our notebooks and desktops, and nobody ever made any fuss about it. Even so soon after the war and the Nuremberg “revelations,” no one cared about Swastikas, Nazis, or The Holocaust.

Many Whites want to believe in The Holocaust because they want to feel guilty. To understand this, we need only to look back to the time shortly after the forced Christianization of our Forefathers. When the bulk of the race was safely “converted” to this alien creed, the church fathers began an educational program to “sensitize” (or brainwash) their converts into submission to mid-eastern style self-abasement and superstition. For a thousand years, men, Women, and children of the White race have been forced to endure Christian “guilt therapy.” This “guilt therapy” starts with the ludicrous doctrine of original sin: we are born sinners, evil, corrupt, and there is nothing that we can do about it except to bow down and beg forgiveness to a good (but persecuted and martyred) Jewish god. The flesh is evil! Hate the flesh! Hate yourself! You’re guilty, confess and be saved!

In the early days of Christianization, the hysterical application of this guilt therapy took an awesome toll. Young girls despised their bodies, convinced that normal sex relations were evil and would condemn them to eternal torment. Men castrated themselves to atone for natural sexual urges which they believed to be “sinful”. Men and women wandered across Europe torturing themselves, beating themselves with whips, hating life, and begging for death. It was disgusting and unnatural, but it is a fact that we need to know, because it still greatly affects our race today.

We must realize one important thing about Christianity. The very word Judeochristian says it all. The origins of Christianity are, of course, Jewish. Of quite similar methods, and just as Jewish, are communist brainwashing, ADL sensitivity training, and The Holocaust.

The White race is exceptionally conditioned for Jewish control. It is this guilt conditioning which has made it so easy to manipulate our race into allowing Jewish domination of our media, professions, government, and courts. It has made it easy for them, to manipulate our race into `suicidal racial integration’ and massive non-white immigration. It has made it easy for these aliens to manipulate our race into accepting, without question, The Holocaust.

The Holocaust is a natural consequence of Christianity. One does not even have to be a professed Christian to suffer from the disease. Those who profess secular humanism (which is really only Christianity without the superstitions) are just as infected, often more so. The origins are all the same — Jewish.

There are, of course, Christians who profess a love of race, understand the Jewish problem, and denounce the Holocaust for the fraud it is. But in giving final authority to the Christian Bible, a highly interpretable book of questionable (and undeniably Jewish) origin, they are courting disaster. These racially aware Christians have based their philosophy of life, and their future, on a foundation of sand. History clearly shows that in the long term, Christians, no matter how racially conscious, have never succeeded in keeping the influence of Jews out of their society. Christianity is just too closely related to its parent, Judaism.

We don’t need any empirical data to realize that The Holocaust scam would not have worked on Negroes, Arabs, Asians, so called Latinos, or even the Jews themselves. Jews might be able to get people of these races to believe it, but they would never be able to get them to care — nor feel guilty about it! In fact, the reactions of people of these races would most likely be to give the Jews a real holocaust in short order! Although some of these races may be Christianized, they have only been subject to it for a couple of hundred years, and they certainly didn’t get in on the real hey-day of guilt therapy.