THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF THE FATHER DURING CHILDBIRTH
Dear friends,
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF THE FATHER DURING HOSPITAL BIRTH
Preface
The following article was originally written in 2018 during a time when I was coming to terms with my own birth trauma and the myriad ways it contributed to my lifelong inability to bond with my father. The resulting “father wound” that I’ve carried throughout my life has negatively affected me in many ways and I have consciously sought to heal this wounding for the past 20 years. To say that my healing has been a lot of work is an understatement. So, I often think about how to make things easier for the next generation so they will not have to suffer with the “father wound” but can instead successfully bond with their fathers from the very beginning.
This essay is an attempt to support that.
As things stand today, the father wound is affecting millions of people around the world… i.e., people who have never felt loved, seen, acknowledged nor understood by their fathers. These people have grown into adulthood having never made a true emotional connection with their fathers or known a feeling of safety or protection from the sacred masculine. The ramifications of this loss are personally and culturally devastating. Even the most hardened criminals trace back their pain to emotional disturbances in their relationship with their fathers. Please see the film by Jarius McLeary’s called “The Work” for more info about this.
Although the pain of not having a father’s love or support can be lifelong, we can nevertheless act to resolve and transform this wound by understanding what has caused it and by doing what is necessary to correct the situation so that we can make things better for the children of the future.
This article is geared toward that end and is an attempt to bring awareness to several of the things we need to be change if we are to permanently correct the foundational causes of the father wound so that it never raises its ugly head again.
1. Medical interference during pregnancy and childbirth must come to an end.
The medical establishment is the #1 driving force in terms of disempowering fathers during pregnancy and childbirth. Between the toxic and harmful interventions foisted on unsuspecting parents during pregnancy and birth, combined with the abusive and traumatic protocols being leveled against mothers and babies that fathers are forced to witness and acquiesce to, the ability for men to step into their potency and power as fathers during the birth of their children is virtually null during hospital birth.
The medical usurpation of the father’s role during hospital birth is also outragous! When combined with the blatant abuse that fathers are forced to witness during the birth of their children, it is clear that what is happening in hospital is methodical and purposeful. It is a form of trauma-based mind control.
Below is one example of PROGRAMMING. Where is dad in this picture? Who is this strange man holding his baby and why has this man totally usurped the role of the father during the birth of his child? What is the not-so-subtle messaging being conveyed through this image regarding who is the “hero” to the mother of the baby? How do we suppose dad is feeling when he looks at this picture and realizes that this man has taken his place as the primary important male during the birth of his child?
Medical protocols, and images like the one above, are designed to impress upon the psyches of mom, dad and baby that dad is a meaningless object while medical doctors are the ones with the real power and importance during childbirth. But this is utter bullshit. Both mom and dad have extremely important roles to play during pregnancy and birth but dad’s role is never talked about or addressed in our very sick society. It is time for this to change and this article, along with several classes I have created that are listed below, go into detail about the importance of the father and his role during the childbearing year.
We need to see clearly the games that the medical establishment plays so that we can kick their interference to the curb and restore the sacred father/child bond. The things I outline in the article below are fundamental to putting the kibosh on medical interference in the birth process and the deliberate attempt of the medical establishment to undermine family bonding while emasculating fathers in the eyes of their beloved and child.
2. The grooming and sexualization of young children through “sex education” and pornography must also come to an end.
Those that have devised the sex ed curriculums and who control the porn industry do not have the best interests of our children in mind. On the contrary, they have been encouraging young people to engage in hedonistic sexual activity for DECADES. As a result, millions of young people (perhaps billions) have been propelled into sexual activity years before they are ready to understand the spiritual and emotional consequences of what they are doing.
The all-out push for young people to “have sex” has caused billions of babies to be conceived by couples who do not really love each other and who do not even want to have a child! Naturally, unwanted children are being created and they will end up suffering. Babies telepathically know that they are not wanted or loved by their parents and this causes untold grief in the children – grief that can last a lifetime. I’ve talked about this many times in my interviews and also in my parenting program. It is a critical topic for us to address.
Moreover, through the toxic sex ed curriculums and the grotesquely abusive pornography industry, young people (and adults too) have been conditioned to believe that “orgasm” is what will bring them happiness. But this is utter rubbish. Orgasm is nothing but a cheap and fleeting substitute for authentic and enduring human love. Operating from base carnal impulses will never provide us with the depth of what God has designed for Mankind to experience.
What we really need is to set our hearts and minds to creating a relationship based on authentic and enduring human love rather than focus on creating a cheap and fleeting physical orgasm.
But nobody is talking to the youth about this. In fact, the majority of adults on this earth still have not figured this out for themselves.
Here’s the truth... couples that truly love each other and are a true spiritual match have the potential to produce both happy and healthy children and a truly bonded family that will endure the test of time. Strong families are the foundation for a truly healthy society, but the evil ones do not want this! That is why they encourage even very young children to behave from base carnal impulses – i.e., because they know such behavior will bring suffering and lead to unwanted children, abortions, false unions, broken families, single parents, fatherless children, sexually transmitted diseases, and a host of other social problems that cause misery to children, parents and our entire society.
In order for children to fully bond with their fathers and mothers, they need to be born to parents who really want them and have sought to prepare for their arrival.
This issue has never been more important. Education that is truly in service to Mankind should focus first on helping young people distinguish between sex and love so they will recognize authentic love when it shows up and avoid acting on mere sexual impulse and attraction.
Education should also be offered to help young people prepare for conscious conception, pregnancy, birth and parenting so that children will not only be wanted and loved but born to parents who have prepared for them in the best possible way.
This type of education is something I have dedicated a good portion of my career to by creating the following programs and curriculums for this express purpose.
Please look at these programs carefully and share if you feel inspired. I believe these programs have the potential to heal our world.
Providing the right kind of education for young people will help us change the world and make this earth a better place for the children of the future. Through the type of education that I have outlined in my courses, we can ensure that all future children WILL have fathers who are front and center at their births and throughout their lives – fathers who are eager to protect and provide for them – fathers who deeply love their children and who desire to lift their children to their highest potential.
This article is in service to this vision.
========================================
Special thanks to Doula Patti Ramos and midwives Angie Garrapata and Carol Gautschi for some of the beautiful photographs you are about to see.
PLEASE NOTE THAT SOME OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC IMAGES OF BIRTH TRAUMA AND CIRCUMCISION. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
========================================
THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF THE FATHER DURING HOSPITAL BIRTH
This article is designed to empower the sacred masculine. It is written for those men who want to take part in the gestation and birth of their children and for those women who want to understand the role of the sacred masculine during hospital birth.
The suggestions outlined below are intended to fill a void – i.e., a void that runs very deep in our culture due to its tendency to focus on women’s role during birth while relegating fathers to the peripheral background.
Throughout the western world, there is virtually no education or support for fathers-to-be. The lack of information about the masculine role at birth has left many men feeling impotent and confused during the birth of their children and unable to play an integral part in the process. Assigned the menial position of “spare part” by the medical profession, fathers lose the respect of their beloveds at birth and are unable to fully bond with their children. The alienation of fathers at birth is at least partially responsible for the breakdown of family love worldwide and the reason why men are leaving their families in droves. As one heartful father recently commented:
“I took my wife to the hospital and I lost her there. She was never my wife again. A few months after the birth of our son, we were getting divorced. I haven’t seen or spoken with my wife or my son in many, many years.” David B.
It is imperative for men to reverse this negative trend and reclaim their power during the birth of their children.
The information that follows is intended to ignite a flame of understanding and remembrance within the male psyche regarding just how important a father’s presence during childbirth really is. The suggestions are articulated in a very blunt and honest way so as to spark men into action regarding the reclamation of their power. Because hospitals are where most babies are being born, the following suggestions are geared toward fathers whose baby’s will be born in a hospital. However, I highly recommend trying to avoid the medical establishment during pregnancy and childbirth if this is at all possible. Home births are a far more safe and practical option, but people absolutely need to prepare. Home birth should never be attempted without proper preparation. Proper preparation can be found here.
*********
Suggestion #1 – Educate yourself about hospital birth.
This is especially important concerning common hospital procedures like the induction of labor, epidural anesthesia, the use of drugs like pitocin and cytotec to speed up delivery, forceps delivery, vacuum extraction, episiotomy (i.e., slicing a woman’s vagina when the baby is ready to emerge), c-section birth, clamping and/or cutting a baby’s umbilical cord immediately after birth, and the circumcision of baby boys.
Many hospital protocols are violent and abusive. Common medical procedures like episiotomy and circumcision represent some of the most sadistic and ritualistic forms of sexual abuse occurring on our earth today. Although this truth is rarely talked about in the mainstream world, it is nevertheless the truth. If you search on a real search engine like Yandex for “negative side effects” or “complications” of any of the procedures just mentioned, you will be led to a plethora of information about the negative impact of habitual hospital birth protocols.
For those who are new to my work, I suggest watching this video of an interview I did in 2018 with Doug McKenty. It will provide the reader with solid ground upon which to understand the things I am sharing in this article.
Watch video here:
Birth Trauma, Medical Abuse and the Dark Side of “Prenatal Care” and Hospital Birth
·
Sep 25
For those who are ready to understand the harm that the medical establishment has inflicted on us and our children during pregnancy and childbirth, please give a listen to this interview from 2018 with me and Doug McKenty. The information in this interview may be hard to hear but it nevertheless needs to spread far and wide so that people can finally s…
Please also consider checking out my book, “Birth Trauma and the Dark Side of Modern Medicine”, which you can find here. It is imperative for all future fathers to understand the shadow side of hospital birth so that they can spot the dangers of medical protocols and protect their beloved and child from unnecessary and harmful interventions.
Suggestion #2 – Fathers must become fierce protectors at birth so that no harm will come to their beloved or baby.
*********
This is one of the most powerful gifts a man can offer, both as a man and as a husband/father. Since mom and baby will need to be giving all their attention to the birth itself, it is up to dad to protect the birth environment. Dad should do whatever he can to bring his full power and potency into the birthing field and stand strong in his intention to keep his beloved and child safe from unnecessary and harmful medical interventions. If protecting the birth field means creating a birthplan ahead of time and having the doctors sign a written agreement before the birth, do it. If it means threatening to file a lawsuit against a medical professional who attempts to engage in a harmful act, do it. Although it is best to try to avoid power struggles with medical staff, a dad still needs to do whatever he can to protect his beloved and child. Masculine courage and a willingness to speak-out and stand-up to outside authority is invaluable. It is the single most important thing that a father can do to enable his beloved and child to feel safe and to trust that he is strong enough to protect them and keep them from harm. His beloved will respect him immensely if he can do this, and his child will thank him profusely.
*********
Suggestion #3 – Seek to heal your own birth trauma before attending the birth of your child.
This cannot be stressed enough and is particularly important if you, yourself, were born in a hospital.
95% of American hospital births are considered traumatic, with 50% of these being considered “moderately traumatic” and 45% being considered “severely traumatic.” Millions (perhaps billions) of people suffer from unconscious, preverbal, traumatic memories of what was done to them at birth. Although most of these memories remain unconscious throughout our lives, they nevertheless influence all aspects of our health and personality and can interfere with our ability to create and/or participate in a gentle birth experience.
Although our conscious minds do not remember what happened to us, OUR BODIES REMEMBER. Therefore, as soon as a couple walks into a hospital birth environment, warning signals can begin to go off in their bodies trying to alert them that there is potential danger in this place. We need to be hypervigilant to the threat.
Below are images of birth trauma designed to help people understand that yes, if we were born in hospitals, it is likely we are carrying memories of unresolved birth trauma.
This is not what birth was meant to be and it would be a very good thing for us to seek to heal our birth trauma so as to avoid traumatic repetition during the birth of our children and give ourselves and our children a better chance at creating a happy and gentle birth.
Please keep in mind that many men, especially those who were circumcised as infants, can experience symptoms of parasympathetic shock (i.e., the tendency to freeze, go numb, or feel paralyzed in the presence of threat) or dissociation as soon as they enter into a hospital birth environment. Although these men may not consciously remember the event of circumcision, their bodies remember and their physiology responds accordingly. Warning signals are immediately activated by the body, causing many circumcised men to enter into a catatonic-like state which renders them helpless to speak or take action when necessary. As a result, they are unable to stand in their power and enact their role as fierce protectors during the birth of their children.
Circumcision causes massive harm and it is important for men to understand this. Most baby boys in the United States are undergoing this medically unnecessary genital surgery with no anesthetic whatsoever. Baby boys are strapped to a torture board call a circumstraint so that they are unable to move or fight back, yet they are forced to endure what can only be described as genital torture and mutilation. Some babies have pacifiers shoved into their mouths so that no one will hear when they are choking on their own screams. Sadly, parents say yes to this satanic “procedure” because they do not know what is really happening. Parents are under mind control and this makes them a potential threat to their own children. Now it is time for the mind control to end. People need to understand what is really going on.
Below are images of circumcision. Viewer discretion is advised.
Obviously, these babies feel everything the medical butchers are doing to them and, because they are telepathic, they also know that what is happening is an evil sadistic ritual. The child’s vulnerable newborn sensory apparatus is completely overwhelmed by the extreme pain, violation, and betrayal of the experience and since the baby cannot run or fight, his system has no choice but to shut itself down, go numb or freeze. This condition is called parasympathetic shock or dissociation. It is when the soul leaves the body as the pain and trauma are too overwhelming to endure.
The following images are of babies that have gone into parasympathetic shock. Their soul has left the body and their bodies are now on automatic pilot. Without the presence of the soul, the body is wide open to spiritual infiltration from dark energies. Note that the eyes glaze over, the heart rate slows down, and all systems are geared toward base level survival of the body. Medical psychopaths will say to parents “your baby didn’t even cry”. They are filthy liars and abusers and must be seen for the evil they do every day.
Please consider what kind of sadistic psychopath would leave those wicked devices hooked onto a baby’s penis while he lays there helplessly strapped to a torture board unable to move!!! This is not medicine friends. THIS IS SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE AND IT MUST END! Whoever hurt these innocent children should be locked up for life, or worse.
Sadly, many clueless people in our society will comment on what “good” babies circumcised babies are because the babies are completely shut down and therefore express little or no emotion and don’t cry. How sad for these children that the adults who are supposed to protect and care for them cannot even sense how much suffering they have had to endure.
Please note that when parasympathetic shock occurs in early infancy, it can become a baseline survival mechanism for the boy/man and a habitual, uncontrollable, neurological response whenever the boy/man experiences a threat. The tendency to freeze, check out, or go numb in the presence of danger can last throughout the boy’s life and rear its ugly head well into adulthood, especially when the dissociative man attends the birth of his child. This is something all circumcised men need to watch out for and why I am strongly suggesting that fathers (as well as mothers) seek healing for their own birth trauma before attending the birth of their child. If a man dissociates during the birth of his child, he will not be able to protect his beloved or his baby.
When I make the claim that medical professionals are engaged in extremely violent, sadistic and abusive behavior, this is an understatement. In truth, medical professionals are part of a Luciferian cult (whether they are aware of it or not) and they are involved in the satanic ritual abuse of infants on a daily basis.
To fully grasp what baby boys are being subjected to during circumcision, please view the following 5-minute video but be warned... the footage can be extremely traumatic to watch.
A real circumcision – from the documentary “Birth As We Know It” by Elena Tonetti:
Also, please be aware that parents and adults who are under mind control can be a definitive threat to their own children. Notice in the screenshot below how mom expresses zero concern for the agony her child has endured. Moreover, every single adult in this thread also remains numb to the abuse and torture that this baby suffered — so much that he tried to scratch off his own face off!
There are also incredibly wicked people out there who are so vile that they publicly express hatred toward innocent baby boys and glee at the prospect of causing these babies pain.
*********
Suggestion #4 – If your beloved gives birth to a baby boy, do not allow them to circumcise your son.
This suggestion should be a no- brainer after you read the information above and have watched the video clip just shared. However, if you still want more information about the negative impact of circumcision, please read the following articles:
1. A letter from a circumcised dad regarding his decision not to circumcise his son: http://www.thedaddyexperience.com/2008/07/just-to-be-fair-im- circumcised.html
2. The Psychological Impact of Circumcision: http://www.cirp.org/library/psych/goldman1/
Remember, if we want to understand how sex and violence become intertwined in the male psyche, or why we are experiencing such high levels of sex crimes in our society, as well as male attraction to pornography and the common occurrence of impotence and sexual dysfunction in adult men, we need only look to the primal origins of adult behavior and the initial genital violation we inflict on our infant boys. Circumcision is ritual sexual abuse. It must end. Please don’t let them do this to your child.
*********
Suggestion 5 – Do not let a doctor or midwife (or any medical professional) usurp your role as primary support person at birth.
This suggestion is incredibly important for the well-being of your relationship and for the long-term preservation of love in your family.
Birth, in its most primal form, is intended to be an extremely private and intimate event.
Unfortunately, with the advent of hospitals and technological interventions, birth has become an inappropriately public affair.
The fact is, your beloved’s womb and vagina are sacred. They are the doorway through which your child is about to enter this world. It is not wise to allow anyone to repeatedly prod or poke at your beloved’s body or continuously interfere with the birth process by barging into the room to examine her genitals. The common hospital practice of sending strangers (i.e., nurses, medical professionals, medical trainees, janitors, or anyone!) into the birth room while a woman is in labor, as well the habitual tendency to force women to lie down with their legs up in stirrups and their genitals exposed for all the world to see, are completely outrageous and inappropriate. It is not OK for medical personnel to place themselves directly in front of your wife’s private parts during the birth of your child. Nor is it OK for them to shove their hands repeatedly and invasively into her vagina in order to determine how dilated she is. If you allow this type of activity to occur, an unconscious rage can emerge within your beloved because you did not stand-up and protect her from violation. Similarly, rage may be activated within YOU due to the violation that you are witnessing against your beloved, and an unconscious feeling that she should not have allowed other men to enter into such a private space. This can cause definite long-term ramifications for the health and longevity of your relationship.
Do your best to protect your wife’s bodily integrity (and the well-being of your relationship) by insisting that medical personnel keep their hands off unless there is some type of emergency. This goes for midwives as well as doctors.
Similarly, do not let nurses, doctors or midwives snatch your baby away from you and your beloved when he/she emerges from the womb. The first hour after birth is critical for bonding. Nobody should touch your baby during that first hour after birth except you and/or your beloved. If medical staff interfere with your ability to hold your baby and/or make eye contact and skin-to-skin contact with your baby during this first hour, it can and will disrupt the family bond. Don’t let them do it. Don’t let this happen to you.
Stand over your beloved and your baby if you have to but don’t let them take the baby away. This is very important.
Below is the story of what one man did during the birth of his child and how his actions contributed enormously to a profound love and long-lasting feelings of trust and safety between him and his wife.
“...A male obstetrician walked into the room and I didn’t know him and that scared me. And Chris was beside me... and the doctor walked in and I remember yelling my birth plan at him. No episiotomy, let the cord pulse, put the baby skin-to-skin, I wanna breastfeed. And the doctor just looked at me like I was crazy. And just two pushes after that she was born... She was born onto the bed and I remember looking down at her and just being in awe that this was our baby. And I remember looking up at Chris and it was emotional. It was tender. And he reached down and said “put her up on her!” And the doctor was like “what do you want me to do?” And Chris goes “put the baby on her chest... so she can breastfeed.” The doctor still kind of looked bewildered, like he wasn’t sure what to do. And there was still so much chaos going on in the room. And Chris and I just reached down to her – to Gwen – to our baby...and kind of grabbed her and pulled her up to my chest and placed her on my chest. She was covered in vernix and she was gooey and she was sticky and she was wonderful. And she started crying. And she had this chubby, chubby face. And I was... holding her so tight and kind of covering her with me because I was still so scared that they were gonna take her from me – that they would want to check on her – that they would want to do something to her. And so I remember looking up at Chris and he looked down at me and he kind of postured himself. He put one hand on either side of the hospital bed so that he was kind of over us with his torso. And he was looking down at our daughter and he would reach and rub the vernix into her skin. And he was over us. And I remember looking up at him and being like – Oh my God! This is him. This is my husband. He is my protector. He is her father. He is this wonderful, amazing man that protected this sacred space for us. And the nurses were trying to get around him and to get him to make room and he didn’t move. And he wouldn’t. And he gave me that time with our daughter. And it still chokes me up a little bit because he was that papa bear. He protected us. It wasn’t about anybody else or what anybody else needed. It was about us becoming a family... And I have never been more proud or more madly in love with my husband than in that moment because he was my protector...”
— Morgan Matthews in an interview with Janel Mirendah for the film “The Other Side of the Glass.”
http://theothersideoftheglass.com/
Always remember that during the first hour immediately after birth, a neurochemical cocktail that will never be possible again should flood the bodies of mom, dad, and baby with hormones of love and bonding. But this can only happen if medical staff keep their hands off your baby and their mouths shut for that first hour after birth. Insist that you or your beloved be the one to catch your baby as it emerges from the womb. And make sure that your baby be immediately placed skin-to-skin on either yours or your beloved’s body (preferably on mom’s body, but if she has been anesthetized, place the baby on your own body) as soon as he or she comes out of the womb.
Do not allow others to take center-stage during the birth of your child. Do not allow them to isolate you nor convince you that THEIR presence at the birth of your child is more important than YOUR presence. Stand in your power and demand to be front and center as your child is being born. Don’t let them interfere with bonding.
*********
Suggestion #6 – Make eye contact with your baby immediately at birth in order to maximize the opportunity for bonding and for LOVE to activate within your own brain and body and that of your baby’s.
This is an extremely important suggestion that can enable long-lasting, love- filled family bonds.
The moment of birth offers a unique window of opportunity for the activation of enduring love for all family members. The particular neuro-chemical soup that is available during birth (i.e., oxytocin, endorphins, and other hormones of love and well-being) will not be available in the same way at any other moment during life. Immediate eye contact with your child can support the activation of the neurobiology of love within you and your child, which will allow you to cement the bond between you and your child and lay the groundwork for the preservation of love in your family forever.
On a fundamental human level, babies need to look into the eyes of love immediately upon their arrival. This experience would happen naturally if birth were occurring in a gentle, loving environment. Unfortunately, most births are not happening in a gentle environment, and on the contrary, are taking place in an environment filled with harsh lights, loud sounds, technological equipment, frightening-looking sharp and pointy metal instruments, people wearing masks and gowns, etc. – all of which can terrify and confuse a newborn infant. Therefore, in order to combat the frightening and traumatic sights and sounds of a hospital environment, it is extra important for your love-filled eyes to be the first visual thing your child sees.
Similarly, it is extremely important for you to hold your child and place your child skin-to-skin on yours or your beloved’s body. This will activate your baby’s sensory mechanisms to produce the neuro-chemicals of love, which will create an imprint of well-being that can last a lifetime.
*********
Suggestion #7 – Do not allow medical personnel to clamp or cut your baby’s umbilical cord until well after the cord has stopped pulsing and all the blood has been received by your baby.
Standard hospital protocol involves clamping and cutting the baby’s umbilical cord immediately after birth. This habitual hospital practice is violent, abusive and harmful and can traumatize your baby and undermine his/her health and well-being.
When babies first emerge from the womb, they are not breathing. Instead, they are receiving all of the oxygen they need from the placental blood as it pulses through the umbilical cord into their tiny little bodies. When the umbilical cord is immediately clamped or cut, baby’s oxygen supply is abruptly cut off, forcing him/her to gasp in desperation for his/her life. The lack of oxygen can cause brain damage and the medical establishment is well aware of this. They do not care. They have a financial incentive to cut the umbilical cords quickly because they are in the business of gathering up the cord blood and selling it off to the highest bidder. The real reasons for this are not something I wish to address in this article. However, it is important for everyone to understand that a baby’s cord blood belongs to the baby! It should not be siphoned off by vampiring entities or institutions that want to use it for their own sordid reasons.
Moreover, when the umbilical cord is immediately clamped or cut after birth, the baby’s connection to its placenta and its mother is abruptly and violently cut off. This is extremely harmful and can cause all manner of negative imprinting including a fear for basic survival.
Please understand that when a baby first emerges from the womb, it is in an extremely vulnerable state. Cutting off his/her connection to his/her placenta and his/her mother is cruel. I explain in detail why this procedure is harmful in my book “Birth Trauma and The Dark Side of Modern Medicine”. I encourage everyone who cares about the well-being of children and families to read this book. You can only find the paperback version on my website here (it’s been censored everywhere else). You can also find a flipbook version of this important book at the shadowbanned library here.
Suffice to say that the brutal medical practice of immediate cord clamping/ cutting can create a long-lasting imprint of trauma for your child and even undermine his/her health. The blood that is pulsing through your baby’s umbilical cord contains vital nutrients and stem cells to help your baby create a strong immune system. Your baby will be denied these nutrients and stem cells if his/her umbilical cord is cut or clamped too soon and/or if parents are foolish enough to allow them to “store” the baby’s cord blood for future use. In the latter case, you do not know where your baby’s cord blood will actually end up and this is never a good thing.
Below are images of what the umbilical cord looks like immediately after birth. I am showing you the following images so you will know when it is safe to cut the cord.
Photo Credit for the following images:
Stephanie Soderblom LM CPM:
Image 1 - The cord will have knots in it and be a bluish or purple color. The blue/purple color is your baby’s blood. The blood should be pulsing through the cord into your baby’s body.
Images 2 and 3 - As time progresses, the cord will begin to unravel the knots and turn a lighter blue/purple as the blood moves into your baby’s body.
Images 4 and 5 – the cord blood is emptying out and the cord itself is becoming white with very fewer knots.
Image #6 - When all of the blood has reached your baby, the cord will be white and flat. It is now safe to cut the cord.
Something else that is very important for fathers to understand is that the medical establishment will attempt to turn you, dear dad, into the cord clamping abuser. They will invite you to cut your baby’s umbilical cord immediately after birth, acting as if this is a great honor. It is not. This is a trick designed to turn you into an abusive tormentor in the eyes of your child. Look closely at the image below and note that the baby is SUFFERING and what dad is foolishly doing is contributing to the baby’s pain.
Rather than fall for medical tricks, stand your ground and tell them you do not want the cord cut until your baby has received all of his/her blood. Let them know you will be happy to cut the cord when this happens but not a moment sooner.
Please keep in mind that there is absolutely no medical benefit to this procedure and no medical reason why hospital personnel cannot wait for you to cut your baby’s umbilical cord until after the cord has stopped pulsing and your baby has received all its blood. If medical staff try to cut the cord too soon, do whatever you can to step in and protect your child.
It is also possible (but extremely rare in the case of hospital birth) for parents to choose “lotus birth” – i.e., allowing the cord to fall off on its own, which usually takes several days.
Below is a picture of home birth/lotus birth during which the umbilical cord was not cut but is being left alone to fall off in its own time.
As you can see, this baby is NOT traumatized, is very alert and at peace with his/her new situation. The parents have prepared for this birth and are clearly holding this experience sacred, which is the way it should be.
Lotus birth is a very kind thing to do for your child, but it does take preparation. I recommend doing research on this topic if it interests you. Here is a short video describing what is involved.
*********
Suggestion #8 – Please Do Not Let Them Swaddle Your Baby!
Swaddling is a form of trauma-based mind control and involves the obvious straight jacketing of a newborn infant, often with something shoved into their mouths so they cannot scream or cry.
Hospitals claim that this is beneficial for the baby and reminds the baby of being in the womb. This is 100% nonsense. The real reason for this procedure is to cause dissociation in already traumatized babies.
Swaddled babies are not sleeping and they are not calm. Research has shown that these babies have very high levels of cortisol in their bloodstream, which means they are in a state of extreme stress. The brutal insult of being swaddling, combined with the trauma of being straight jacketed and muzzled, will cause the child to dissociate if he/she can. This is exactly what the medical people want. Not only will dissociated babies be unable to bond with their parents, but their bodies will also be wide open for satanic infiltration from the dark side.
Medical staff who teach parents to swaddle their babies in order to stop them from crying cannot be trusted. Instead, parents should be encouraged to hold their babies, rock their babies, sing to their babies, nurture their babies, hold their babies skin-to-skin, and try to intuit why their babies are crying (i.e., BIRTH TRAUMA). If possible, parents should seek to help themselves and their babies heal from birth trauma by seeking out a qualified birth trauma therapist. Instead, parents are being conditioned to dissociate too, by swaddling their babies and not properly bonding with them or understanding their needs.
Below are quotes from an article about swaddling that I published on my blog in 2013. The blog was quickly deleted from the internet in 2018 but I went ahead and created a new blog so you can still read the full article here.
“One core concern on the part of pediatricians, breastfeeding advocates, and others is that routine swaddling interferes with a mother’s intuitive response to her baby’s needs. “Crying is the baby’s language, his voice; it’s the only way he has to tell you he needs something,” stresses internationally-known breastfeeding advocate, pediatric nurse practitioner, and educator Kittie Franz. “Newborns are about need, not want. Before you use this tool (of swaddling), find out what he needs—don’t just shut him up.”
Dr. Fleiss goes even farther, suggesting that when an infant with unmet needs is swaddled and separated from his mother, the message he receives is: Give up. No one cares, no one is going to help you; solve it yourself.
“You can say swaddling works; it stops the baby from crying. But because something works doesn’t mean it’s a good thing to do,” Fleiss argues. “I tell parents not to swaddle, ever. When a baby is crying he’s saying where’s my mommy? He’s not saying wrap me up real tightly. He should be put to the breast, he should be talked to, sung to, held, loved...
In fact, many researchers and infant advocates now believe the apparent contentment of a swaddled baby may in fact be a sign of listlessness and shutting down, rather than of feeling comforted.”
Indeed, swaddled babies ARE shutting down and many are simply leaving their bodies because the abuse they are suffering is too much to bear.
Please do not swaddle your baby nor allow medical staff to do it either. Protect your baby from this medically abusive hospital protocol to the best of your ability.
******************************
The above suggestions ought to get you started on the road to empowered fatherhood. If you would like more information about the father’s role during conception, pregnancy and birth, feel free to visit my website at http://www.BirthofaNewEarth.com and consider participating in the upcoming Parenting Program during which I dive deep into the father’s role during the childbearing year.
Here’s to all the dads who plan to enact their full power and potency during childbirth!!! Our world needs you desperately, and the women and children soon to give birth will thank you.
May your days of enlightened fatherhood bring you much joy and the love or your family last forever.
All the best, Jeanice
******************************
To learn more, please check out this link:
