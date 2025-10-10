It has come to my attention that several of the REAL truth tellers here on substack are noting that their posts are being shadow banned (see the substacks of

and

to learn more). Since none of us know how long our information will remain here on substack, Agent and Medicine Girl have decided to create an entire LIBRARY of their posts and they have invited me to join them on their site to share my information. Their library offers posts and articles at very low prices in flipbook form so that you can easily read it and the information can be preserved even if substack decides to do what all other social media sites have done — i.e., completely wipe out the accounts of those who are sharing The Truth.