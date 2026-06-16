The Jewish Controlled Lancet (Medical Journal) Calls to Suspend Israelis from the World Medical Association
Looks like there are rifts happening from the demonic ranks of the medical establishment.
Or is it all just a show to get the goy to believe there are “good jews” standing against “bad jews”?
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-899346
https://www.israelhayom.com/2026/06/13/worlds-leading-medical-journal-calls-for-action-against-israel/
https://www.ynetnews.com/health_science/article/hjwiyznzme
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