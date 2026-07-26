that we have had rammed down our throats for the past several decades

The email got me thinking about the term “holocaust” and the

Source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/holocaust

real holocausts to happen right now all around the world.

What I am saying is that jews are

Source: https://www.americanforests.org/wildfire-map/

Spain and France are also being hit very hard by fires. See

for what is happening in the US).

for what is happening in China and see

If people are not dealing with fires, they are dealing with floods, earthquakes, hail storms, mudslides, tornadoes, monsoons, etc. (see

Source: https://www.facebook.com/AccuWeather/videos/a-sky-straight-out-of-stranger-thingsthese-stunning-asperitas-clouds-were-spotte/1156509730056039/

Genesis 19:24 -- Then the Lord rained brimstone and fire on Sodom and Gomorrah, from the Lord out of the heavens.

Genesis 22:6 -- So Abraham took the wood of the burnt offering and laid it on Isaac his son; and he took the fire in his hand, and a knife, and the two of them went together.

Exodus 9:23 -- And Moses stretched out his rod toward heaven; and the Lord sent thunder and hail, and fire darted to the ground. And the Lord rained hail on the land of Egypt.

Exodus 9:24 -- So there was hail, and fire mingled with the hail, so very heavy that there was none like it in all the land of Egypt since it became a nation.

Exodus 19:18 -- Now Mount Sinai was completely in smoke, because the Lord descended upon it in fire. Its smoke ascended like the smoke of a furnace, and the whole mountain quaked greatly.

Leviticus 10:2 -- So fire went out from the Lord and devoured them, and they died before the Lord.

Numbers 11:1 -- Now when the people complained, it displeased the Lord; for the Lord heard it, and His anger was aroused. So the fire of the Lord burned among them, and consumed some in the outskirts of the camp.

Numbers 16:35 -- And a fire came out from the Lord and consumed the two hundred and fifty men who were offering incense.

Numbers 21:28 -- “For fire went out from Heshbon, A flame from the city of Sihon; It consumed Ar of Moab, The lords of the heights of the Arnon.

Numbers 26:10 -- and the earth opened its mouth and swallowed them up together with Korah when that company died, when the fire devoured two hundred and fifty men; and they became a sign.

Numbers 31:10 -- They also burned with fire all the cities where they dwelt, and all their forts.

Deuteronomy 4:11 -- “Then you came near and stood at the foot of the mountain, and the mountain burned with fire to the midst of heaven, with darkness, cloud, and thick darkness.

Deuteronomy 4:24 -- For the Lord your God is a consuming fire, a jealous God.

Deuteronomy 9:3 -- Therefore understand today that the Lord your God is He who goes over before you as a consuming fire. He will destroy them and bring them down before you; so you shall drive them out and destroy them quickly, as the Lord has said to you.

Deuteronomy 13:16 -- And you shall gather all its plunder into the middle of the street, and completely burn with fire the city and all its plunder, for the Lord your God. It shall be a heap forever; it shall not be built again.

Deuteronomy 32:22 -- For a fire is kindled in My anger, And shall burn to the lowest hell; It shall consume the earth with her increase, And set on fire the foundations of the mountains.