The Real Holocaust Happening Right Now
Dear friends,
This morning I received an email from a friend discussing “deadly fire thunderstorms” forming across the U.S.
The email got me thinking about the term “holocaust” and the fake jewish holocaust that we have had rammed down our throats for the past several decades
It is time we compared the jewish lies with the REAL jewish holocaust that is happening right now primarily in white countries.
Source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/holocaust
To be very clear, I am not saying that jews are being “holocausted” or that they have ever been holocausted.
That notion is a pack of jewish lies.
What I am saying is that jews are CAUSING real holocausts to happen right now all around the world.
They are using arson, chemtrail poisons, HAARP, radar systems, and other microwave and millimeter weaponry to destroy HUGE parts of our beautiful earth and billions of innocent lives including insects, birds, animals, trees, plants, and of course, Mankind.
Right now, there are hundreds of not-so-wild fires happening in the U.S.
Source: https://www.americanforests.org/wildfire-map/
Oregon is being hit particularly hard. See here for more info.
Huge swaths of Ontario, Canada have also been set ablaze. See here and here.
Spain and France are also being hit very hard by fires. See here.
If people are not dealing with fires, they are dealing with floods, earthquakes, hail storms, mudslides, tornadoes, monsoons, etc. (see here for what is happening in China and see here for what is happening in the US).
All of this is being blamed on “climate change” — which of course is being generated by nefarious jewish technology.
Just look at these demonic clouds seen in Santa Cruz, California that are NOT natural!
Source: https://www.facebook.com/AccuWeather/videos/a-sky-straight-out-of-stranger-thingsthese-stunning-asperitas-clouds-were-spotte/1156509730056039/
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Coming back to the fires:
What people need to understand is that jews have been involved in sacrifice by fire (i.e., holocaust) for many centuries.
Lahaina is one of the most recent examples and please read this entire post to the very end so you will understand what we are really dealing with.
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Below is a short video of jews in Chicago in 1933 celebrating 3,000 years of human/child sacrifice by fire.
They are enacting a ritual involving sacrificing a child to Moloch by throwing the child into a tophet where the child will be burned to death.
This is a real holocaust and this insane behavior continues to this day.
There is nothing new about jews engaging in sacrifice by fire/holocaust.
Below is an image of the schizophrenic patriarch of the bible, Abraham, ready to sacrifice his son through butchering and burning because he hears voices and believes his “god” told him to do it.
Sacrifice by fire is absolutely “biblical”!
“The lord” really enjoys inflicting death by fire on his followers.
As you will see below, throughout the buybull one can see — over and over again ad nauseum — that fire is continually used by the demon god Yahweh/Jehovah (or whatever you want to call him) as a form of punishment or to gain control of land and populations.
Below is just a small sampling from http://biblegateway.com.
Genesis 19:24 -- Then the Lord rained brimstone and fire on Sodom and Gomorrah, from the Lord out of the heavens.
Genesis 22:6 -- So Abraham took the wood of the burnt offering and laid it on Isaac his son; and he took the fire in his hand, and a knife, and the two of them went together.
Exodus 9:23 -- And Moses stretched out his rod toward heaven; and the Lord sent thunder and hail, and fire darted to the ground. And the Lord rained hail on the land of Egypt.
Exodus 9:24 -- So there was hail, and fire mingled with the hail, so very heavy that there was none like it in all the land of Egypt since it became a nation.
Exodus 19:18 -- Now Mount Sinai was completely in smoke, because the Lord descended upon it in fire. Its smoke ascended like the smoke of a furnace, and the whole mountain quaked greatly.
Leviticus 10:2 -- So fire went out from the Lord and devoured them, and they died before the Lord.
Numbers 11:1 -- Now when the people complained, it displeased the Lord; for the Lord heard it, and His anger was aroused. So the fire of the Lord burned among them, and consumed some in the outskirts of the camp.
Numbers 16:35 -- And a fire came out from the Lord and consumed the two hundred and fifty men who were offering incense.
Numbers 21:28 -- “For fire went out from Heshbon, A flame from the city of Sihon; It consumed Ar of Moab, The lords of the heights of the Arnon.
Numbers 26:10 -- and the earth opened its mouth and swallowed them up together with Korah when that company died, when the fire devoured two hundred and fifty men; and they became a sign.
Numbers 31:10 -- They also burned with fire all the cities where they dwelt, and all their forts.
Deuteronomy 4:11 -- “Then you came near and stood at the foot of the mountain, and the mountain burned with fire to the midst of heaven, with darkness, cloud, and thick darkness.
Deuteronomy 4:24 -- For the Lord your God is a consuming fire, a jealous God.
Deuteronomy 9:3 -- Therefore understand today that the Lord your God is He who goes over before you as a consuming fire. He will destroy them and bring them down before you; so you shall drive them out and destroy them quickly, as the Lord has said to you.
Deuteronomy 13:16 -- And you shall gather all its plunder into the middle of the street, and completely burn with fire the city and all its plunder, for the Lord your God. It shall be a heap forever; it shall not be built again.
Deuteronomy 32:22 -- For a fire is kindled in My anger, And shall burn to the lowest hell; It shall consume the earth with her increase, And set on fire the foundations of the mountains.
For those who have not noticed it yet, ALL biblical/ Abrahamic religions are based on human and animal sacrifice.
In fact, HUGE portions of the buybull involve rules, regulations and instructions of how jews are to perform sacrifices so that they are “pleasing to the lord”.
The creature masquerading as God in the buybull has a real penchant for killing the youngest and most vulnerable, especially the first born of multiple species.
Numbers 29:13 — You shall present a burnt offering, an offering made by fire as a sweet aroma to the Lord: thirteen young bulls, two rams, and fourteen lambs in their first year. They shall be without blemish.
Numbers 29:36 — You shall present a burnt offering, an offering made by fire as a sweet aroma to the Lord: one bull, one ram, seven lambs in their first year without blemish,
So dear friends, I think it is time for the whole world to recognize that the majority of people on this earth right now have been practicing satanism their entire lives.
Whether it’s called judaism, christianity or islam, ALL of these religions are EVIL at their core.
And what you are witnessing right now with the current horrific conditions on the earth is the result of so many people praying to and worshiping a demonic god and thereby aligning themselves with evil.
Things are not likely to get better until everyone wakes up and clearly sees what they have been involved with.
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