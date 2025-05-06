The Technology We Are Using is Killing Animals and Birds (and a whole lot more)
Friends, I’m going to say this point blank and please forgive me if this seems harsh, but Mankind has been shoving its head into the sand long enough. The wireless technologies we are using, along with other “clean and green” technologies like solar and wind systems (some of which are being placed in the ocean!!!), are destroying innocent living beings. PLEASE stop living in denial about this and deal with the issue. It it is time to take a stand and MOVE on this issue. GET RID OF YOUR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES AND REPLACE THEM WITH WIRED TECHNOLOGIES INSTEAD. Every person that refuses to do this — no matter how they blather on about how they need the technology for their job or to communicate with their kids, blah blah blah — No matter what they say, every person that uses these wicked technologies is contributing to the luciferian agenda to destroy life. Enough is enough. This has to end and WE are the ones who have to stop it. Do not expect the change to come from the dark forces that created and rolled-out these technologies. Do not expect Trumpowitz to fix this either. He is a huge proponent of these wicked technologies which means he supports evil.
PLEASE WAKE UP AND GET A CLUE!!!! STOP CONTRIBUTING TO THE DEATH OF INNOCENT LIVING BEINGS. GET RID OF YOUR RADIATION-EMITTING TECHNOLOGIES NOW.
Animal Illness and Die-Off Rocks US Coast, Sea Animals Falling Into Seizures or Attacking Swimmers
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/animal-illness-die-rocks-us-coast-sea-animals/
Scientists issue urgent warning after alarming collapse of bird populations across the US: 'We have a full-on emergency' North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.
https://www.thecooldown.com/outdoors/declining-bird-populations-report-cornell-lab/
5G News: Birds Dying, Going Blind in D.C. — Experts “Puzzled” About the Cause
5G Strikes Again!! Birds Fall Dead Out of the Sky in Mexico and Wales
All Bees DEAD After Cell Tower Activated in Eagle, Idaho – VIDEO
Animals, Insects, Birds and Plants Under Stress from Wireless Radiation – VIDEO
Dying birds fall from the sky ‘screaming and bleeding from their eyes’ in horrific incident in Australia
French Court Orders Cell Tower Shut Off After Farmer Complains it is Damaging the Health of His Cows
Got Radiation Poisoning? 40% of the US’ honey bee colonies died between October 2018 and April 2019
How Many Birds Have to Die Before People Let Go of Their Cell Phones?
Hundred of Birds Drop Dead During 5G Experiment in The Hauge, The Netherlands
Hundreds of Dead Birds Mysteriously Fall From Sky Outside Spanish Hospital
Hundreds of Thousands of Birds Drop Dead Across American South
Mammals, Birds, Insects and Plants Harmed by Radiation Emanating from Wi-Fi, Cellphone Towers, Microwave Transmitters, etc.
Mass Bird Deaths in the First Two Months of 2022 – Are Wireless Devices to Blame?
Our cellphone addiction is turning wireless tech into an invisible weapon that’s destroying wildlife
Radiation from Cellphones, Wifi Hurting the Birds and Bees – 5G Will Make it Worse
The Insect Apocalypse Is Here – What does it mean for the rest of life on Earth?
Too Much Mobile Ringing Will Soon Mean Birds No Longer Singing
Utterly Horrifying – Video Evidence of the Bee Holocaust Caused by 4G and 5G Frequencies
Video – Animals are Dying Near Wind Turbines and Cell Towers – Farmers are Organizing in France
