The Truth about Hitler and Nazi Germany and Why the Jews Hate Hitler So Much

Jan 16, 2026

The time has come, dear friends, for THE TRUTH to be made known and for jewish lies to be exposed everywhere we turn.

To be clear, Hitler was the most beloved and powerful leader ever to walk this Earth.

He took his people from total jewish-orchestrated destruction to being the most prosperous and joyful people in the western world.

He did this is under 5 years.

Ken O’Keefe articulates some powerful truths in the video above.

Ken curses alot and has really heavy and dark energy, but he is nevertheless spreading important information in this video.

I hope you will listen to it. It’s very short.

A few important things he forgot to mention are that Hitler arrested the Rothschilds and shut down their criminal banking system.

He also created a new German currency based on WORK!

Imagine that! — A currency backed by labor rather than hot air or gold.

Gold only has value because the jews say it does. Otherwise, it is just a heavy metal with nothing “precious” about it.

In just a few years, Hitler brought Germany back to being the most prosperous nation in the ‘west’ while others, like the US, were in a deep depression thanks to the jews.

Below are some important links for those who want to know THE TRUTH ABOUT HITLER AND NAZI GERMANY.

Please read, listen and share, share, share.

12 Things You Were Not Told About Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany

https://birthofanewearthblog.com/12-things-you-were-not-told-about-adolph-hitler-and-nazi-germany/

What was Hitler’s Unforgivable Sin?

https://birthofanewearthblog.com/what-was-hitlers-unforgiveable-sin/

Some Facts About Hitler and WW2

https://birthofanewearthblog.com/some-facts-about-hitler-and-ww2/

Hitler Banned Atomic and Chemical Weapons — called these wicked technologies JEWISH SCIENCE (a/k/a satanism)

https://birthofanewearthblog.com/hitler-banned-atomic-and-chemical-weapons/

The Secret of Our Time - Hitler Was the Good Guy

https://birthofanewearthblog.com/the-great-secret-of-our-time-hitler-was-the-good-guy/

