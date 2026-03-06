The US War Machine Is Run By Deranged Armageddon Cultists
Caitlin Johnston telling it like it is. A must read, quick article. Excerpt below.
So as if we didn’t have enough problems to deal with, it turns out the world is ruled by a nuclear-armed Armageddon cult.
The US empire is the most evil, destructive and dangerous power structure on this planet. It is operated by psychopaths and guided by demented religious zealotry. These freaks wouldn’t be believable as villains in a children’s cartoon show.
These are the people claiming to have the moral authority to decide who should be the leader of a sovereign nation on the other side of the planet. These are the powerful individuals whose choices are determining the path our species will take into the future.
They are everything they accuse Iran of being. They are dangerous religious fanatics. They cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons. They are the tyrants. They are the monsters.
This is unsustainable. These guys gotta go. The US empire must fall. Humanity depends on it.
