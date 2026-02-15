BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Mark R. Elsis
Dear Jeanice

Thank you for making me aware of this...

I will republish.

Beloved, do not avenge yourselves,

but rather give place to wrath; for it is written,

“Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.

Romans 12:19

Their days are numbered.

Think 66-70 AD, 115 AD and 132-135 AD.

Mark

