This Is What Impunity Looks Like: A Child Executed, A Family Hunted

Footage from a Gaza hospital shows a child standing in a doorway where his family had been sheltering. A shot tears into him, his tiny heart exploded and he drops instantly. There is nothing ambiguous about it. No crossfire. No confusion. Just a child targeted and killed. When his relatives return from burying him, carrying an empty stretcher and a whit…