There is an All-Pervasive, Spiritual Sickness Blanketing Our World - And it Looks Like This

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.211There is an All-Pervasive, Spiritual Sickness Blanketing Our World - And it Looks Like ThisBirthofaNewEarthJul 20, 2026211ShareTranscriptEnough SaidShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesNotes from an Aging Father to His SonJul 19 • BirthofaNewEarthImportant Truths About WW2 and Why Americans Fought on the Side of EVIL!Jul 18 • BirthofaNewEarthMore Info Regarding the UNBELIEVABLE ASSAULT AGAINST CHINA AND THE CHINESE PEOPLEJul 12 • BirthofaNewEarthBrother Nathanael Shares Insights Into Why He Left JudaismJul 11 • BirthofaNewEarthChina is Getting HAMMERED! The Chinese People are Under Attack!Jul 10 • BirthofaNewEarthSomething Wicked This Way Comes! PLEASE WAKE UP!Jul 5 • BirthofaNewEarthModern Technologies Are Designed to Connect Mankind to the Demonic WorldJul 4 • BirthofaNewEarth