There is No Such Thing as "the Flu". It Is All Electrically-Induced, Radiation Sickness.
Dear friends, in January of 2020, when “COVID” was first announced, I immediately wrote an article documenting the fact that the symptoms people were experiencing were symptoms of radiation sickness. Here is the article for those who are interested to read it:
https://radiationdangers.com/2020/01/31/is-covid-19-a-cover-up-for-radiation-sickness/
In truth, “the flu” and radiation sickness are one and the same. See the articles below:
https://radiationdangers.com/microwave-sickness/the-flu-and-microwave-sickness-share-many-of-the-same-symptoms/
https://radiationdangers.com/airport-airplane-radiation/strong-wifi-on-airplanes-causes-flu-like-symptoms/
https://radiationdangers.com/2020/03/26/wireless-wake-up-call-what-really-causes-the-flu/
The following article addresses this topic:
In truth, (((the evil ones))) have rolled out these wireless/electrical technologies knowing full well they would kill billions of innocent living beings.
But they get off on all the death and sickness.
They pride themselves on it as they love destroying God’s beautiful creations.
It makes them feel a twisted sense of power.
They also love to blame all the sickness and dis-ease on innocent animals because it gives them an excuse to torture and murder the animals too.
And then they introduce “vaccines”.
This is how they play the game and it is time for people to snap out of the trance and see what is going on.
Below are some important images to drive this point home.
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