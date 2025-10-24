Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
(((They))) Are Turning People Into Diseased Mutants
Oct 24, 2025
Dear friends - As many of you may already know, there are few things in this world that piss me off more than the lies of the jew-controlled, 100% satanic, medical establishment.
This video exposes some of their despicable lies and the torment of innocent people at the hands of these evil monsters.
Although the video appears to be old and the people who made it obviously clueless about the ALIEN technology that has been erected all around us in the form of the wireless grid (and also injected into people’s bodies through “vaccines” and other medical and dental injections), the video is still worth watching.
It shows clear evidence that the sufferers of “morgellon’s disease” have synthetic biology building in their bodies and spewing out of their skin.
The suffering caused by the alien invaders in their bodies is monumental.
Keep in mind that this was happening long BEFORE THE COVID JAB.
In other words, the medical establishment has been injecting technology and synthetic biology into people FOR DECADES.
Without question, the situation has escalated since “COVID” because, through constant media programming, the jews were able to convince BILLIONS of mind-controlled people to roll up their sleeves and RECEIVE AN INJECTION THAT THEY WERE TOLD WOULD CHANGE THEIR GENETICS!!!
And they did it!!!
The satanic, hive mind, megalomaniacs behind all of this actually believe that they can improve on God’s design by turning everyone into frequency controlled, machine-like slaves.
They want us to be like them.
The jews themselves are slaves to their satanic overlord who is, of course, the adversary of the real Creator, otherwise known as Lucifer or Satan or whatever name you want to give this “fallen angel”/demon.
This entity is on a constant mission to gain dominion over God’s Creations, especially us.
And since the jews serve this entity, they have worked feverishly FOR THOUSANDS OF YEARS to devise ways to take over the earth.
Don’t believe me?
Well then, listen to the words of this rabbi because he is telling some serious truth here:
RABBI TEACHES THAT JEWS ARE ALIENS FROM ANOTHER PLANET HERE TO CONQUER THE EARTH
Watch video here
The key to the satanic takeover of the earth is this….
The children are in training to let go of their humanity and become one with their machines.
Billions of parents support this by handing their children cell phones and other wireless devices.
I have to ask — how long will we let this continue?
Are we willing to destroy our own children and participate in destroying all life on earth by continuing to use these radiation-emitting technologies?
See here for more info on that.
Do we want our children turned into machines?
Are we, ourselves, willing to be turned into machines?
You make the call.
I know which path I’m taking and it is NOT the toxic, 100% satanic, technocratic path.
I hope to see you on the other side.
Source of the video above is here:
BirthofaNewEarth Substack Podcast
Covering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter most
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes