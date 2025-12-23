BirthofaNewEarth Substack

This Brother is On It! True History vs. the Distortions in the BuyBull

BirthofaNewEarth
Dec 23, 2025

Source Video Here

The video above is a very important segment of the longer video below.

It’s time now to close out the chapter of Mankind being on it’s knees, behaving like spiritual infants and bowing to these entities who seek to control and kill us and who present the buybull as if it were really God’s word.

NONSENSE!

The bulk of what is in that wicked, satanic book is the work of a demonic, alien race that Mankind has been worshipping for centuries.

WAKE UP PEOPLE!!! THERE IS NO TIME TO LOSE.

If you would like to watch the whole video, you can do so here

Source: youtube.com/watch?v=CGmKBJNo_o4

