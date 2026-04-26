THIS IS CRAZY! Instant Karma!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1THIS IS CRAZY! Instant Karma!BirthofaNewEarthApr 26, 20261ShareTranscriptNo commentary needed!ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesJewish Black Magic - Kabbalah SecretsApr 12 • BirthofaNewEarthJewish God(s) Demands Human (and Animal) Sacrifice - In the Satanic Jewish Mind, Human Sacrifice is Necessary for the World to FlourishApr 1 • BirthofaNewEarthIn Their Own Words - Behold How Disgusting These Creatures AreMar 25 • BirthofaNewEarthMy Latest Interview with the Amazing Victor-Hugo Mar 16 • BirthofaNewEarthCucked Christian Woman Loves Israelis Then Gets Spit On, Slapped and Bashed with a BackpackMar 15 • BirthofaNewEarthOn the Hive Mind Organization of the Jew -- Who Are the Sayanim?Mar 12 • BirthofaNewEarthRabbi Says Jews Are Aliens From Another Planet Here to Conquer the EarthMar 12 • BirthofaNewEarth