Arab Civil Rights Group’s ‘Advocate of the Year’ Organizes Blood Libel Display at DC’s Union Station
Chuck Ross
November 21, 2025
An anti-Israel activist who received the “Advocate of the Year” award from the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), a prominent Arab civil rights group, organized an anti-Semitic protest at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station on Thursday that Jewish groups are calling a shocking display of blood libel.
Hazami Barmada, a former U.N. official, organized the “Friendsgiving Event” alongside members of Code Pink and Teachers Against Genocide, according to social media posts.
Participants wearing masks of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others held a mock dinner in which they drank fake blood and ate fake body parts. A “menu“ for the mock dinner lists main courses and dessert as “stolen organs” and “illegally harvested skin,” videos show.
The American Jewish Committee wrote the stunt was “nothing less than the revival of one of the oldest and most dangerous antisemitic tropes in history.”
“Blood libel was on full display today at Union Station in Washington, D.C.,” the group wrote. “At a time of rising antisemitism, leaders and authorities must condemn this display and ensure that public spaces are not used to spread dangerous hate.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, allegations that Israel harvests the organs of Palestinians are “a modern iteration of the age-old antisemitic blood libel,” and have spiked in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack…
Barmada, who touted her “high level positions at the U.N.,” referred to Zionists as “vile,” and said in order to sway opinion on Israel, activists must confront people “at their workplaces, in their communities and their synagogues and their churches, in front of their places of work.”
