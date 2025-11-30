Hazami Barmada, a former U.N. official, organized the “Friendsgiving Event” alongside members of Code Pink and Teachers Against Genocide, according to social media

Participants wearing masks of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others held a mock dinner in which they drank fake blood and ate fake body parts. A “

“ for the mock dinner lists main courses and dessert as “stolen organs” and “illegally harvested skin,” videos show.