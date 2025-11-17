This is Really Beautiful!

Set close to shore and embedded within the fringing reef, the sculpture is perforated with openings around its edges to invite marine life inside, transforming it into both artwork and habitat. Its gently swirling contours echo the intricate sand circles crafted by the Japanese white-spotted pufferfish (Torquigener albomaculosus), native to these waters and the rising peaks and valleys of the nearby mountain range.

Tokunoshima, known for its healthy lifestyle, high birthrate, and remarkable number of centenarians, forms a fitting setting. Along its spine, a mountain range rises in the silhouette of a pregnant woman. Ocean Gaia stands as both a symbol of renewal and a gesture toward reconnection between people, the sea, and the continuity of life itself.