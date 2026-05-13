This is What AI Data Centers Sound Like

AI data centers are part of a technocratic/alien invasion of this Earth that is described very clearly and honestly in this video:

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In addition to using more electricity than entire cities…

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AI data centers also consume MASSIVE amounts of water leading to drought.

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I wrote more about these electricity and water vampires in my substack post here .

In addition to the above, these monstrous data centers put out massive amounts of both infrasound and ultrasound and I do not believe that what we are hearing in the video above is infrasound.

The sound we are hearing is not the deep, dark, sinister sound of technologically produced infrasound.

On the contrary, what we are hearing is a high-pitched tortured screech/whine which I’m pretty darn sure is technologically produced ultrasound.

As I have repeated ad nauseum and documented extensively in my ultrasound book , ultrasound is fatally harmful to Mankind and all living things.

Infrasound is also fatally harmful to life.

So these demonic, vampiric facilities, with their god-forsaken technocratic noise, are destined to make billions of people and other living things sick and/or dead.

This is already happening in many communities (see here , here , here , here , and here )

The insane rush to roll-out 5G, satellites, and all these data centers should be enough to alert people that something very nefarious and deadly is occurring.

Why are people still sleeping?

Currently, 38% of Americans live within 5 miles of at least one operational data center. These structures tend to be built in clusters: Nine-in-ten data centers are within 5 miles of another one. As a result, a majority of Americans who live near one data center also live near at least one more. Another 4% of Americans don’t live near a currently operational data center but live within 5 miles of one that’s planned. Taken together, that means 42% of the population lives close to an existing or planned data center. Source

I do believe that what we are witnessing is the final stage of the attempted takeover of this earth that is described in the video at the top of this post.

So is Mankind going to continue sitting on its duff, twiddling its thumbs, and allow the demonic jews and their overlords to take over this planet?

Or are we going to smash all of our wireless devices, walk away from this technocratic nightmare, and enter into a great turnaround back to God?

Which will YOU choose?

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