This Post Really Speaks to Me!!! Please Read and Share.
Friends - as some of you may already know, I am a “wifi refugee”.
I am EXTREMELY sensitive to wireless devices and radiation and I have been, for the past 6 years, in search of a radiation-safe place to live.
I have lost count of how many times I have moved since January of 2021.
Since 2018, when I first became deathly ill from wireless technologies, I have not felt truly safe inside any home I have lived in.
And so I keep moving from place to place, never really knowing how things will turn out, and once I arrive, I soon discover this place too, has electrical/radiation issues that overwhelm my system.
I am exhausted.
My nervous system is on overload.
I am unable to settle long enough to continue writing my books or produce any webinars or classes.
Like the person below, I could really use support.
Nonetheless, and despite my own struggles, I sent this person money and hope you will consider doing so as well.
And if you are feeling extra generous and able, please consider sending a donation my way too.
I am hemorrhaging money at a terrifying rate because I cannot find housing and am forced to pay big money for temporary housing which often turns into a disaster.
Please help if you can.
Donations can be made here.
PS - As I said in the post below, I am ready to co-create an EMF-free community with those of like mind who are truly ready to commit to this grand co-creation. Although the property I mentioned below is probably not going to work (for several reasons, not the least of which is the cost), there is another property not too far that really could work and would require much less of an investment.
Please contact me at jeanicebarcelo@yahoo.com if you would like to support the creation of an EMF-free community.
And even if you, yourself, are not ready to make the leap, you can still support this effort through your donations.
Thank you!
Donate here: https://birthofanewearth.com/donate/
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