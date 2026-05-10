Jeanice Barcelo's Substack

Who Would Like to Co-Create an EMF-free Community?

Friends, I have located a property with ZERO EMF radiation and no cell towers in the area. The property has a bold stream running through it year round. There are several cabins on the property that are fully furnished and ready to use. The cabins need some updating but are currently fully functional in terms of living spaces. Each cabin is private from…