"Tinnitus", Microwaves, Ultrasound, Mind Control and Deliberate Damage to the Functioning of the Human Brain (i.e., AUTISM)
Dear friends - the article below is definitely worth reading. Although he is not yet informed about the ultrasound that is being emitted by all wireless devices and infrastructure, he is sharing a very important piece about how they are using sound through the wireless grid for purposes of mind control and to alter the functioning of the human brain (as in creating autistic children - although he does not mention this). My comment on his article is below. I encourage everyone to read his article.
Jeanice’s comment:
You’re getting on to it now Norman! Great article and great info. Thank you.
However, you’re still missing the biggest and most important piece which is ULTRASOUND. I encourage you to research “ultrasonic hearing” and “bone conduction” so you will understand more. And would love to see you write an article about this when you feel ready.
Please understand that all RF, microwave and millimeter frequencies are in the ultrasonic range. ALL wireless devices and cell towers are emitting ultrasound. Even Arthur Firstenberg confirmed this. You cannot have RF and microwaves without ultrasound. These energies work hand-in-hand though many of the “experts” vehemently deny this because they are controlled opposition and tasked with trying to cover it up.
The fact is, ultrasound is permeating our airspace 24/7. Those with “tinnitus” can hear the ultrasound and it is getting louder and louder as the evil ones raise the frequencies for 5G. The electric grid is now putting out MASSIVE amounts of ultrasonic noise that can easily make people sick with many debilitating symptoms. It can also drive people to suicide -- that is how horrifying the noise is. I can only imagine what this noise is doing to our aquatic life as the water amplifies the noise. Dolphins and whales do beach themselves when the military plays their “sonar” war games in the ocean. An oar fish just washed up in Ireland a few days ago so these frequencies are penetrating to the deepest levels of the ocean and they are life-destroying.
Microwave hearing is less intense than ultrasonic hearing and generally intermittent. People may hear a knocking or hissing from time to time but generally it’s not chronic. Ultrasonic noise is different. It is chronic. And it is more deadly than microwave noise.
Sonic weapons are the most evil and the most damaging weapons of all and they are all around us and even being directed at developing babies. They can use these sonic weapons to create earthquakes and other “natural” disasters. Certainly they have used these weapons to create autism and a variety of other childhood disorders that never existed before the introduction of ultrasound into obstetrics.
Please see: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/07/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/
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