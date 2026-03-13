Tinnitus, Ultrasound and 5G - It's All Connected
Friends, I want to share a quick post regarding what is happening with the 5G frequencies.
Soon, I will share a much longer post on this topic.
For now, I want to ask… How many of you are experiencing “tinnitus”?
Are there other people out there who have experienced an increase in the noise over the last few days and weeks?
If so, this is because of the activation of the very high, very dangerous, 5G frequencies.
People need to understand that all of the frequencies being used for wireless systems are in the ultrasonic range.
Your cell phone is using ultrasonic apps and is emitting ultrasound 24/7.
This earth and every living thing on it is being hammered not just by radiofrequencies and microwaves, but also by ultrasound, which is the most deadly of all of these energies.
We cannot get away from these energies because they are permeating our air space through the wireless grid.
What the medical establishment calls “tinnitus” is actually ultrasonic hearing.
People are hearing the ultrasound and it is torture.
My ears have been HOWLING for the past three days.
My heart is “fluttering” and having a difficult time finding its normal rhythm.
I feel pressure in my head.
I have had difficulty sleeping due to the noise and my heart beating out of control.
This morning, my dear beloved cat is unable to walk properly.
He is falling over.
He cannot find his balance.
He is not eating.
This is what the ultrasound is doing.
It has the potential to kill my cat and to kill all of us.
I am experiencing fear for my cat’s life and for my own.
I am experiencing fear just thinking about what these hideous creatures might do next to destroy us and all life.
Please dear friends, please understand that all of your wireless devices are emitting ultrasound.
Please understand that these frequencies have the potential to kill you, your children and your pets.
Please understand that these devices are weapons and they are designed to destroy life.
Please, please, please let them go.
Get rid of them.
Smash them with a sledgehammer and throw them in the trash.
I am begging people to please hear me and do something to correct course.
Don’t let them use you to help destroy life.
The creatures responsible for this are deliberately messing with the Schuman resonance of this earth.
They are disturbing the frequency balance that holds this reality together.
The schuman frequency is a carrier field.
All of life is plugged into this field and they are injecting life-destroying frequencies into the field to disrupt and destroy life.
We are contributing to this by using wireless devices.
It is time to act now to set things right.
Please let go of your wireless devices.
Please hear me.
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