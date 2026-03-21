Update and a Small Rant About My Current Situation
Dear friends,
I was going to write a quick update for a few personal friends but this has turned into a long update that I also want to share with all my substack subscribers.
I want to let everyone know that I have arrived at a new destination which will definitely be short term despite my deep desire to create a long-term nurturing home. Although this temporary rental had a beautiful listing on airbnb, making it look as if this place was very private and wooded and rural, in fact I have ended up in the middle of a suburban neighborhood and am now being reminded of a world I wanted to leave behind long ago.
Being back in a suburban situation is highly traumatizing for both me and my cats. In fact, one of my cats is spending the bulk of his time hiding behind the toilet. The fact that there is a smart water meter very close to where he is hiding is deeply concerning to me. I haven’t been in a house with a water meter in several years, having lived only in houses with well or spring water. But now I am in a house with public water, and a meter that is “smart” and emitting massive amounts of pulsed microwave radiation. This is very disturbing.
All of the bedrooms in this house are uninhabitable due to the smart water meter being on one side of the house and the wifi from neighbors on the other. Although I have every circuit in this house switched off except for one (to keep the fridge running and two space heaters and some lights), I am unable to stop the microwave pulsing going on in the house. There is a smart thermostat that has no off button. I presume this is to ensure that the pulsed microwaves are never turned off. There is also a smart lock. When I asked the landlord if this these things can be disabled for a time, I got no response. I cannot use the internet here as the wifi router (which I would normally shield with special fabric) is attached to two other devices (probably a booster and something else). These other two devices are plugged into the router in such a way that THEY CANNOT BE REMOVED!!! It is clear to me that the dark side really, really, really really, does NOT want people finding a way to live without pulsed microwave radiation. There is no way for me to shield the wifi router properly because there are too many devices attached to it. Lucky for me, there is a very kind person that lives in this town using wired internet and she has offered to allow me to use her internet when I need to. This is a life saver.
Adding to my joy at staying in this wonderful suburban neighborhood is the foul stench of chlorine in the water, the rash that I am developing on my hands from the chemicals in the water, the flags on the lawn screaming “POISON”, and the fact that there is not a single comfortable place in this house to sit or sleep. The beds are horrible and every one of them is concave in the middle. My back aches and I had to move a mattress into the middle of the living room in order to keep the radiation levels as low as possible while I sleep.
The good news is that putting the mattress on the floor helps my cat because he can now easily get up on the bed. Max recently developed neurological problems as a result of the MASSIVE amount of ultrasound that was coming off the electrical lines and permeating the air space at my last rental. Thanks to the ultrasound, Max now has trouble balancing himself while walking or trying to run. He falls down sometimes. His body, head and neck are tilting hard to the left. He experiences disorientation and confusion. He was having a very hard time getting up on the bed in the last rental and actually fell off the bed at least twice that I know of. I, too, got sick at the same time Max did with my ears HOWLING, my head vibrating as if in a tin can, and my heart going crazy. I knew immediately what was causing the problem for both me and Max – i.e., ultrasound. I knew me and my cats were in a deadly situation and that I had to act fast. So I got my cats and myself out of that house lickety split to try to save our lives. But here I am in suburbia with its own set of problems, though the ultrasound levels are nowhere near as bad as they were at the last rental. I can still hear it (some people call it “tinnitus”), but it is much quieter.
Adding to the pleasure of staying in suburbia is the fact that this morning, trucks and construction machines came barreling down this street at 7am. At first, I thought it was garbage trucks as I recalled the joy of being woken up on garbage day at least once or twice per week when I lived on Long Island. But the vehicles rumbling down this street are not garbage trucks. I have learned that today is the day they will be paving the road! Yippee! Now we can experience having the roar and clamor of these horrifying vehicles and machinery all day long along with their beep beep beep noise every time they back up! We will also have the additional pleasure of not being able to open any windows, perhaps for several days, due to the toxic stench of the paving. And technocracy marches on, stifling the ability of the earth and its inhabitants to breathe.
Happy Equinox everyone! What a wonderful way to start the new year! And what a wonderful gift to be a “proud American” who is able to see that living the American dream is certainly not all it’s cracked up to be. Yes, it’s true that millions of illegals are clamoring to come to America, but this is only because of jewish propaganda and jewish money being used to infest America with other cultures as a means of pitting whitey against blacky, driving up miscegenation rates, and ultimately destroying the white race and the American way of life.
Actually, they might be doing us a favor since the American way life is highly toxic to all living things. Most can’t see this because they are still under mind control. But when I left NY, there were 73 cell towers within a 3-mile radius of my house and things were not looking too good for the survival of innocent living beings. All the insects were already dead, birds were disappearing, trees and plants were suffering, street cats were giving birth to genetically damaged babies, and life in general was barely hanging on. I thought the situation on Long Island was bad until I received a message recently from someone in California with many symptoms of radiation sickness. He/she is living in an area with over 600 towers near their house and decided to move to another area with “only” 100+ towers in a 3-mile radius of the new house.
Friends, this is NOT normal and it is not OK. We are living the antithesis of what a good life actually is. Although I spent most of my life living in this extremely toxic soup and I am somehow still alive, I am nevertheless pretty damn sure my life will be cut short – perhaps by a decade or more – because of the unbelievable amount of poison I have been exposed to. It is absolutely insane what we are doing and what we are enduring We have grown accustomed to living a life very similar to “farm” animals being raised for slaughter. The cows do their best to adapt to their cruel and unpleasant living conditions and we do the same. But why? Why do people choose to live like this? Why have we accepted this disgusting way of life as “normal”. Why are we choosing to go along with this? I know we were all born into this technocratic nightmare and, like cows, we don’t know anything different. I also know many people feel they don’t have a choice because of their job, or family, or lack of funds. But seriously – do we really want to continue along this path? I absolutely don’t. I will find another way.
After living in Hawaii for 11 years and then moving to rural America for the better part of the last 5 years, I am convinced that rural Americans have a much more beautiful way of life than anyone living in a city or suburbia. I long to create something beautiful like what I’ve seen in the last 5 years with plenty of land around me and living water aplenty. I want to get away from all the towers, traffic, noise, machines, and the general horrors of technocracy. The whole world needs a do-over. What we have a created is the antithesis of healthy living. And we deserve health living!!! The rentals I have lived in for the past 4 years were either on well water or spring water. That means there was no smart water meter (or any water meter) and no way for the evil ones to poison the water supply. Smart water meters IRRADIATE the water friends. On Long Island, they actually put microwave antennas on top of water towers ensuring that everyone is bathing and cooking in irradiated water. What a brilliant thing to do! And how amazing that the sheeple don’t even seem to notice or imagine that this could possibly be an issue!
In case anyone doubts that these antennas being placed on water towers are an issue, please see the image below of a DEAD MAN hanging off a water tower in southern California where there are over 600 cell towers in a small area. The young man was there to clean the water tower. Unfortunately he was not told that microwave antennas are deadly. It is also obvious that the antennas were not turned off while the men were working. Two other men collapsed on the walkway and had to be hauled down. This one was already dead. No doubt the water in that tower was BOILING since microwaves do cook things including people, pets, plants, trees, birds, insects, animals, etc. within their vicinity.
http://news.yahoo.com/sweltering-conditions-caused-mans-heart- 184614531.html
Alas, the majority of people keep behaving as if nothing is wrong. Everyone is walking around with their noxious phones and smart watches, driving around in their microwave vehicles, putting baby monitors next to their children, using wifi, cordless phones, security cameras, and all manner of “smart” appliances, and imagining that all of this is just fine and dandy. It is not.
I asked someone on airbnb recently that, if I booked his place, would he be willing to turn off the security cameras during the duration of my stay because of my sensitivity. The guy acted as if I had asked him to kill his wife and children, forcefully stating he would NEVER turn off his cameras for any reason whatsoever! His reaction was aggressive and completely ridiculous. And maybe – just maybe – if he refuses to ever turn those cameras off, he will be dead in the near future thanks to the rising levels of radiation and ultrasound coming off the devices with the activation of 5G.
This is the insanity of our “civilization” friends and I do fear many people are going to die in the very near future.
As for me, I want to live and that is why I keep moving from place to place, trying to find safety that continues to elude me.
Please, if you know of a rental or a house for sale in a rural location with no cell towers, no smart meters, and the ability to get wired internet, let me know. I am actively seeking the right place to live. Where I am now is definitely not it and it just a few weeks, I will be leaving here, destination unknown.
I can be reached at jeanicebarcelo@yahoo.com
Thanks!
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