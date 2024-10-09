Dear friends - As Hurricane Milton heads for Florida, I think it is high time for Mankind to step into its power. Right now, the dark ones are steering that storm in their efforts to hammer the United States into oblivion. However, what we need to realize is that we are NOT obliged to sit on our duffs and be victims, waiting for these creatures to destroy us and the Earth. We can actually DO SOMETHING to remind these demonic psychopaths that our power is far greater than theirs and that their weaponry is no match for the energy of God's good and for those who can channel the energy of God's love.
So here is my suggestion. The bulk of our power lies in our ability to (a) channel the energy of love; and (b) use our minds and intention to direct this loving energy to where it needs to go.
Accordingly, PLEASE USE YOUR MINDS AND YOUR INTENTION TO SEND LOVE AND CALM TO THIS STORM! Remember that, like us, the storm is being attacked by demonic forces who are directing their wicked microwave, Nexrad and HAARP weaponry at the storm to aggravate and steer it where they want it to go. What is happening to the storm is not the storm's fault. It, too, is a victim.
PLEASE SEND LOVE TO THE STORM. LET THE STORM KNOW THAT WE KNOW IT IS NOT THE STORM'S FAULT WHAT IS HAPPENING AND WE ARE SORRY FOR WHAT THE STORM HAS HAD TO ENDURE AT THE HAND'S OF THESE WICKED PSYCHOPATHS.
Visualize the storm calming and dissipating with your every breath. Send love, love and more love to the storm.
Then sit back and watch what happens over the next 24 hours.
WE ARE ENORMOUSLY POWERFUL AND IT IS TIME TO STEP INTO IT! LET'S DO THIS.
