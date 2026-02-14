VA Jew Governor, Abigail Spanberger, Openly Displays the Grilling of Human Meat
Is that infant flesh you are barbecuing up Abigail?
Thanks for showing us the cannibal you really are.
Source of the screenshots here
And let’s not forget good ole Chucky Jewmer showing us his expertise at using the barbecue grill.
Have you ever asked how many jews are in the US government?
Source
=============================================================
Source
Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.