Vatican Radio Found Guilty of Polluting the Airwaves with Noxious EMF Radiation Including Extreme Magnetic Fields. At Least 19 Children Died from Leukemia and/or Lymphoma in the Area.
This shit should have been dealt with decades ago. And here we are, with billions of insects and birds already dead, pets dying en masse, young adults unable to reproduce because they are sterile from the radiation, and massive numbers of children dead or dying because of the radiation and alien frequencies.
Still, the adults continue to suck their thumbs, stare at their phones, and pretend that nothing is wrong!!!
Please wake up people. There is no benefit to staying in denial and we are running out of time.
Trumpowitz and his jewish overlords should all be in prison or executed for the attempted genocide of Earth’s people and for the promotion and forced implementation of these wicked, life-destroying technologies in America and around the world.
Source article here: https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/11856
Cardinal Roberto Tucci and Father Pasquale Borgomeo who head Vatican Radio, received ten-day suspended jail sentence on Wednesday, for polluting the atmosphere with powerful electromagnetic waves.
An Italian court also ordered them to pay damages and court costs.
Two scientific studies suggest a field of Vatican Radio broadcasting antennas north of Rome may have caused high rates of cancer in the area.
The first, in 2001, found that magnetic fields around the transmitters were much higher than normal limits allow. The giant masts beam programmes worldwide in 40 languages.
A first trial was stopped in 2002 when a judge ruled that Italy had no jurisdiction over the station because it was part of Vatican City, an independent sovereign state. That decision was later overturned and Cardinal Tucci, the station’s president, and Rev Borgomeo, its director general, went back on trial.
Environmentalists and local community groups have welcomed the verdict. Some residents complained the transmissions were so strong they could hear radio broadcasts through their domestic lamps.
From The M+G+R Foundation Vatican Radio Convicted A Time Line A 2001 investigation by Italy’s environment ministry showed that magnetic fields in the area were six times more powerful than allowed, while Rome’s Lazio region estimated that the rate of deaths from leukaemia among children in the Cesano area was three times higher than in adjoining areas. [] The new 300-page research report, by a team at Milan’s National Tumor Institute led by Andrea Micheli, supports the claim of Cesano residents: Nineteen children living at a distance of 12 km or less from the antennas died from leukemia or lymphoma between 1980 and 2003, a figure higher than in control groups in other parts of the country.
For more info, see here.
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I believe they have been Terror forming the Earth by bathing (sic) it in radiation since the 1950's onwards for these parasitical demons that feed on us, just as these demons in human form have for millennia.