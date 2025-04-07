VINDICATED!!! Substack Has Removed the Plagiarized Ultrasound Article Published by "A Midwestern Doctor"
Friends - I am so happy to report that, after reviewing the evidence I submitted regarding “A Midwestern Doctor” plagiarizing my ultrasound book, Substack has done the right thing and removed her article. Now I have asked them to reveal this creature’s identity so that I can sue her. I believe I already know who “she” is but would like to get confirmation from substack.
Let’s see what happens next. I feel really happy knowing that Substack has this kind of integrity.
Peace.
Bravo.
It would have been easier if they gave you credit for the information and the book. But they didn't. And people who do this and steal other people's information are the lowest slime. I always point to my source where I've gotten information. It's stupid not to. But it is difficult to Sue and collect damages. It's just one of those things.