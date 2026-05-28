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Water Crystals Before and After Exposure to 5G Radiation

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
May 28, 2026

This video speaks for itself.

Keep in mind that water is life and we are made up of at least 70% water.

Some say that water represents the energy of love.

Could we be contributing to the corruption of love by using wireless devices and the corruption of our bodies and our world?

You betcha!

Source video here: https://www.facebook.com/pattypowersmd/videos/spring-water-crystals-before-and-after-exposure-to-5-g/660580005391379/

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