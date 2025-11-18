Will You Look at this Extraordinary Bullshit!!! The CDC and FDA Say they Found a Non-Existent "Bird Flu" in Organic Raw Cheese and Produce!
Well dear friends, it appears that the Centers for Disease Creation (CDC) and the Fraud and Death Administration (FDA) are up to more extraordinary bullshit! It amazes me how these creatures lie and that people actually believe this stuff!!!
Please understand that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A CONTAGIOUS VIRUS! (See here, here, and here for more info).
THESE NON-EXISTENT “VIRUSES” ARE A COMPLETE MEDICAL FICTION USED TO PROMOTE THE BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS CALLED “VACCINES”.
NEVER TRUST SATANIC SCIENCE!!!
Please do not believe a word these creatures say.
