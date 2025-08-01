Hmmmm…. I wonder what could have possibly caused this woman’s death? No doubt, “experts” are baffled. Her death could not have possibly been caused by those cell phones right? Her respiratory issues and seizures had nothing to do with the pulsed microwave radiation coming off the phones, disrupting her heart rhythm, causing her veins to constrict, and cutting off her oxygen supply. Nope. There’s nothing to see here folks. Keep walking. And don’t forget to whip out your radiation-emitting cell phones and take some more selfies. But when you do, just remember, that every time you carry that phone — and especially when you use it — you are pummeling everyone and everything around you with pulsed microwaves that can literally cause death.

It’s not good to be a murderer.

Bizarre: Woman Found Dead With 26 iPhones Glued to Her Body

A Brazilian woman who had 26 iPhones glued to her body has died after collapsing on a bus.

The Daily Mail reported that the 20-year-old woman started to complain of respiratory issues while traveling from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo.

As her breathing began to worsen, she collapsed and started to have seizures.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they immediately started to resuscitate the woman, but to their dismay, they were unable to bring her back to life.

It was while the paramedics resuscitated the woman that they discovered 26 iPhones glued directly to her skin.

Per The Daily Mail:

A young woman has died after collapsing on a bus in Brazil with 26 iPhones glued to her body. The 20-year-old became unwell during a long-distance journey and passed away before she could be taken to the hospital. The woman was travelling alone from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo when the bus stopped at a restaurant in Guarapuava, in the central region of Paraná. Emergency services were called after she complained of breathing difficulties. She was treated by Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers, who said she was awake but struggling to breathe. Shortly afterwards, she began to show signs of respiratory distress and appeared to suffer a seizure. Paramedics attempted to revive her for 45 minutes, but she was declared dead at the scene. It was while trying to treat her that medics noticed several packages attached to her body. Police later discovered 26 iPhones had been glued directly to her skin.

Brazilian authorities have stated, “The Paraná Civil Police are investigating the case and awaiting the conclusion of forensic reports to clarify the cause of death.”

[snip]

