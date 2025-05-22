COVID-Jabbed Men Have No Sperm

Renowned German Professor Dr. Arne Burkardt died in a freak "accident " after presenting an unsettling slideshow that revealed that males vaccinated with the MRNA Covid injection had their sperm completely annihilated. Some say the sperm were replaced with “spike protein“ but since spike proteins may not even exist (you only see them in CGI images similar to the images they claim to be “viruses”), I’m thinking what we are seeing here is actually blown up sperm and red blood cells. The cells are being destroyed by the nanotechnology and pulsed microwave radiation that has now taken over the bodies of the jabbed. They are literally walking wireless devices and I do not see how any of them will survive.
Not good.
To those who did NOT get any of these jabs, please avoid those who did and certainly NEVER have sex with them.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post