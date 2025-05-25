Homosexuality is Caused by Childhood Sexual Abuse

I’ve no doubt about this and am grateful this video further supports the Truth. I find it interesting that the transcript of this video came out in Hebrew instead of English. This is not a coincidence since jews have laid the foundation for the sexual abuse of children in our society through the creation of the satanic abomination called pornography and their promotion of hideous sexual aberrations like pedophilia, homosexuality, transgenderism and even the rape of animals. In other words, the sexual abuse of very young children is rampant in our world thanks to jewish influence in our society. Did you know the talmud supports the rape of children as young as three? Well it’s true. Did you know the sexual abuse of children in jewish society is NORMALIZED, and this is especially true for SODOMY since sodomy is highly favored amongst luciferians who enjoy spitting on God’s love-filled design? What better way to insult the Creator than to take your life-creating organ called a penis and stick it inside an orifice where excrement comes out!!! What a brilliant way to say fuck you to the Creator and let the Creator know you care nothing for his life-creating design and all you care about is getting off.
In truth, homosexuality is a compulsion. Those who have been raped/sodomized as young children have a compulsion to act out their unresolved trauma on others. It’s very, very sad and these men are extremely damaged by what happened to them.
I don’t know how the world will ever heal from this satanic filth but I can keep praying it will all be wiped from the Earth and that love will prevail.
Source of the video is here: https://rumble.com/v6s19r3-abuse-turns-kids-queer-maxime-bariteau.html
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post