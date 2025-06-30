Playback speed
Infants and Toddlers Have Something Important to Teach Us
Jun 30, 2025
Friends - this entire video is worth watching but if you don’t have alot of time, fast forward to the 30 minute mark and start watching. Bonnie and John Mitchell of AwakenVideo.org have brought us some very potent information that all people should be made aware of.
The very young children in the following these videos are clearly aware that there are demons that control google and Alexa devices. These children are TERRIFIED even at the mention of the names!!! After watching these short videos, you will have NO DOUBT that these children can see and sense the demons. They have something very important to teach their parents. Yet the parents are utterly lost in the satanic realm and unable to muster up even the most basic instinct to protect their children from harm. Instead, these parents REPEATEDLY expose their young children to these demon-driven devices that obviously terrify the children — all so they can get a few likes on social media and feed their egos.
With each passing day, I am finding it more horrifying to live in this reality. The children are obviously in danger and there is nobody — not even their parents — that will protect them.
Source video here: https://rumble.com/v6vete1-awakenvideo-postponed-live-tomorrow-saturday-28th-6-p.m.-est.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
