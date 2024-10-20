Share this postIntroducing the Mentally Retardedbirthofanewearth.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3Share this postIntroducing the Mentally Retardedbirthofanewearth.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Introducing the Mentally RetardedBirthofaNewEarthOct 20, 20243Share this postIntroducing the Mentally Retardedbirthofanewearth.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareTranscriptGreat funny short video! Had to share.ShareLeave a commentBirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionIntroducing the Mentally Retardedbirthofanewearth.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesBrilliant! I Gotta Hand It to this Cop! Smart Guy!Oct 25 • BirthofaNewEarthJudge Orders Bill Gates to Stand Trial in the Netherlands for Murdering Millions with Lethal InjectionsOct 25 • BirthofaNewEarthFloodgates of Three Dams Were Opened Near Asheville Causing the FloodOct 19 • BirthofaNewEarthTelecom Worker Blows Up AT&T Building in Nashville After Radiation-Induced CancerOct 18 • BirthofaNewEarthA Glimpse Into the Satanically-Possessed Mind of the JewOct 6 • BirthofaNewEarthThis is What Is Really Happening in North CarolinaOct 5 • BirthofaNewEarthThese Despicable Monsters Must Be ExposedSep 22 • BirthofaNewEarth
Introducing the Mentally Retarded