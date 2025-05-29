What the Medical Establishment Will Never Tell You and What We Can Do to End the Autism Epidemic Now!
Dear friends,
I am pleased to announce the next Birth of a New Earth webinar scheduled to take place on June 26, at 2pm EDT.
The webinar is entitled “The Ultrasound-Autism Connection” and is for those who are ready to understand the underlying roots of the autism epidemic. (see the webpage here)
The webinar is designed to disseminate information that cannot be found anywhere else so as to inspire people to take action to stop this epidemic in its tracks.
Although thousands of parents have already confirmed that vaccines caused their children to slip over the edge into autism, there is more to the story that is not being told.
In fact, what most people have yet to realize is that the groundwork for autism is being laid in the womb.
Technologies like ultrasound and doppler fetal heart monitors are causing genetic, neurological, mitochondrial, hearing, and brain damage in babies.
The damage is happening in utero.
When ultrasound is combined with vaccines, the outcome is too often deadly.
The medical establishment has been lying to us for decades about the so-called “safety” of ultrasound.
In truth, the medical radiation industry has known that this technology is potentially lethal since at least the early 1900s.
Yet for the last half century, they have repeatedly exposed our developing babies to this noxious radiation and thereby caused untold harm to millions of children and families around the world.
Unbelievably, this elephant has been sitting in the living room since the early 1970s but has been completely ignored by the “experts”.
These “experts” pretend they want to get to the bottom of the autism epidemic but they refuse to give attention to the most obvious cause.
Now is the time for the truth to be made known.
I invite you to join with us as we uncover the facts so we can collectively address the root causes of autism and save the incoming children from further harm.
If you are the parent of an autistic or ADHD child, or if you are thinking of becoming a parent yourself, please consider participating in this webinar.
Those of you who are concerned about the welfare of children and families, and/or care deeply about the future of our Earth and our society, are also encouraged to attend.
Date: Thursday, June 26th, 2pm EDT
Cost for the webinar is $100.
To register, please click on this link :
https://buy.stripe.com/7sY8wQfmYcjo3Y88VV8bS1R
Or email: apocatastasisinstitute@aol.com
BNE Ministry Members click here to receive a 10% discount.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at jeanicebarcelo@yahoo.com.
PS – If you are having financial difficulties but would still like to attend this webinar, please email me so we can work something out.
I hope to see you there!
PLEASE NOTE: I have joined forces with the Apocatastasis Institute to bring you this webinar. My friend, John Coleman, is the mastermind behind this alternative college and high school. Together we are intending to bring you REAL education about topics that matter to our lives.
REFUND POLICY – If you purchase this program and change your mind about participating, you must notify me at least 72 hours prior to the webinar to receive a refund, less the payment processor fees. Otherwise, there is a no refund policy. Please give serious consideration to whether you believe you are an appropriate match for this material.
Above is an introductory video about this topic.
Also see this interview I did in 2022 with CHD about this topic: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/tea-time/the-dark-side-of-ultrasound/
Enjoy!
