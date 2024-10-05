Share this post
This is What Is Really Happening in North Carolina
Oct 05, 2024
This is a very well organized video exposing what is really happening in NC and TN after the brutal, geo-engineered flood that was designed to deliberately destroy life. The media are not covering this since the media are controlled by the very same, wicked luciferian cult (i.e., satanic jews) that controls the US government and that organized this destruction. FEMA, the cops, and most “officials” are NOT to be trusted. Please donate to local churches in the Asheville area and see below for an important post and a trusted donation link from Elizabeth Johnston Ministries in North Carolina.
Source of the video is here: youtube.com/watch?v=0XlLjFMXTKY
=================================================
Hey friend,
As many of you know, many areas have been devastated by Hurricane Helene and the aftermath of flooding, and one of those locations is only 2 hours away from me. I reached out to a pastor I know in Asheville, NC, to check on his family, and it is just devastating. People are drowning, trapped, starving and running out of hope. Please keep reading. ⬇️
This local pastor and his family are safe and he is hitting the neighborhoods to help survivors. His church is close to the highway and reachable by car, so I have decided to raise funds and take a team to the area on Thursday to deliver a huge amount of supplies to them.
Every penny you donate will go to the supplies we take to the victims. You will not be paying any overhead costs, only supplies. The more funds we receive from you, the more we can take with us to the mountains.
My pastor is currently coordinating to get us a big trailer. If we don't find one, we will rent a U-haul and get the job done that way. I just can't sit by and do nothing when this tragedy is so close to us.
We are excited to help and share the love of Jesus! Please click the link below to donate, and pray for us as we go minister to these survivors.
DONATE TO THE VICTIMS
