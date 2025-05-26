BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

What Did Hitler Have to Say About the Jewish Treatment of the Palestinians?

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
May 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

Hitler was the greatest and most beloved leader to ever walk this Earth. That is because he was not bought off by jewish parasites and he totally loved his people and his country. He was NOT a sell-out. And… he knew exactly what the jews are and was not afraid to say it.

The jewish tendency to steal other people’s land and wipe out “everything alive that breathes” (according to their buybull), never changes. It is innate. They’ve been doing the same thing for thousands of years.

They are NOT like us. They are both a separate race and a separate species. We will never have peace as long as we allow ourselves to co-exist with them.

Share

Leave a comment

BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 Birth of a New Earth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture