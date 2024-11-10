Playback speed
Must Watch! Stew Peters Hits a Home Run with this One!!! Telling it Like it Is about the Jews Controlling America (and Elsewhere)!

BirthofaNewEarth
Nov 10, 2024
Transcript

This is a very powerful rant and an intro to Stew’s new film called “Occupied”. Just be aware that Ken O’Keefe, who is apparently featured in the film, is controlled opposition and not to be trusted. More about that here. I don’t fully trust Stew either, but this is a great rant.

