WHO is Running Drills on Power Grid Shutdown

Short Video - Candace Owens warns people about the World Health Organization running drills in preparation for a staged “cyber pandemic” similar to the non-existent “coronavirus pandemic” they orchestrated a few years ago. This time they are preparing for a cyber virus that will “force” them to shut down the grid to deal with the “virus”.
I’m sharing this not to instill fear to but to say it’s a very good time to prepare just in case we don’t have electric for a time. I wonder if they would actually do this because, if/when the electric grid goes down, so too do their mind control frequencies that are coming through the wireless grid and devices. This can only result in more people waking up!!! So how stupid can they be?
Hopefully, from now on, everything they do to attack us will backfire on them and cause them to lose more and more power with every step they take. The more people that wake up, the less “food” they have to survive. Their food is our fear-based, trauma-based energy referred to as loosh.
Soon, these evil creatures will not have any food and will not be able to exist. I cannot wait for the day.
