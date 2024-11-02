BirthofaNewEarth Substack

The Jewish Plan to Kill and Eat the Goyim
I recommend everyone read the substack below and subscribe to it.
  
October 2024

Major Cyber Attack on or Around Election Day?
Friends - I am not trying to create fear, only awareness.
  
Brilliant! I Gotta Hand It to this Cop! Smart Guy!
Video speaks for itself.
  
1:18
Judge Orders Bill Gates to Stand Trial in the Netherlands for Murdering Millions with Lethal Injections
Well it’s about time!!!
  
2
27:02
Hideous Creatures - Always Acting Like the Eternal Victims
Short Video - I do not know what they are actually saying and the google translation makes no sense to me.
  
Finally! Even the Jewish-Controlled Washington Post is Forced to Admit We Have a Serious Problem with "Electromagnetic Sensitivity" - i.e…
Source Article Here
  
Introducing the Mentally Retarded
Great funny short video!
  
2
2:14
What DOESN'T Have Nanos in it? My Master List of Nanos in 148 Products So Far...
Apologies for the lapse in posting, but I’ve been busy with many other projects…Hope this makes up for it!
Published on Un-Hackable Animal's Substack  
Floodgates of Three Dams Were Opened Near Asheville Causing the Flood
Friends - I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so.
  
1
6:19
Telecom Worker Blows Up AT&T Building in Nashville After Radiation-Induced Cancer
I was wondering when people in the U.S.
  
7
17:01
North Carolina Militia Hunts Down FEMA Workers
I’ve heard it said that the men in this area (western NC) are not like other men in the US.
  
Who Runs FEMA? Jew Know Who!
Did you know that there is a jew in almost every single important position at FEMA (see image below)?
  
