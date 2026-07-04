Modern Technologies Are Designed to Connect Mankind to the Demonic World

Dear friends, in the video above, you will hear from a TRUE SPIRITUAL TEACHER the nature of the technology that most everyone uses today and has become hopelessly addicted to.

The technologies he is talking about include:

all wireless devices and towers which are said to emit “non-ionizing” radiation;

“therapeutic” and “diagnostic” medical machines, most of which ultimately kill patients and are said to emit “ionizing” radiation; and

all nuclear technologies said to emit “nuclear” radiation and are utilized to bring us the “blessing” of electricity and wondrous possibilities of annihilating our world.

ALL of these technologies have been spawned by the same satanic source and ALL of them are designed to destroy life and allow demonic entities to pour into our world.

Anyone involved in using these technologies, or worse, working within the institutions that are imposing these technologies on our world, has 100% linked themselves to the demonic underworld.

If YOUR spiritual teacher, whether in a church, temple, mosque, ashram, or wherever, is NOT telling you THE TRUTH about these technologies, DUMP THEM!

They are either liars and deceivers knowingly working for the dark side or complete moronic buffoons that have no connection to the Divine — otherwise they would know the dangers of these technologies and warn their followers.

In Truth, it is time for Mankind to spiritually grow up and look directly at the true nature of these “convenient” technological wonders, and make the choice to either walk away entirely or march straight into a demonically controlled smart city hell.

Please listen closely to what the man in the video above has to say as he is spot-on about what these technologies (and in particular, wireless technologies like cell phones) are really for.

Below you will find three things of interest concerning these technologies.

Excerpts from the transcript of the video above; 100+ year-old quotes about the nature of these technologies from the spiritual seer, Rudolf Steiner; and Several quotes take from my ultrasound book about the demonic nature of these technologies.

It is most definitely wakey wakey time dear friends.

Most of us have eagerly grabbed onto to these “gifts” from the dark side and thereby colluded in the destruction of this earth and the murder of billions of innocent living beings (see here , here , here and here ).

It is time for the great turnaround, back to God and back to The Good.

SAY NO TO ALL WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES and avoid aligning yourself with those involved in the satanic medical establishment or the nuclear industry.

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Excerpts from the video above:

What Western people understand of aliens, of fallen angels, of ghosts, we call jinn. The jinn are spiritual beings made from energy, electricity, a smokeless fire which is electricity…. There are no aliens. These are jinn. There are jinn that live amongst us and jinn who live outside of this planet... This device of the computer and technologies was to enter into their world… We talked last night about the computer and the computer was their [the jinn’s] way of asking us to communicate with them… As soon as we use those softwares, we’re entering into their machine language… that machine language that device that provides all those softwares… that breaks all your words all down to numbers… When we start to enter into the machine, into this device, the jinn taught [Mankind] how to make a chip. [The jinn said “our world is based on sand”]. Their preferred environment is the sand, hence the silicon chip. They taught [Mankind], make a chip based on silica, based on sand, so we can live there. If you make it, we’ll occupy that chip and we’ll give you and facilitate for you whatever you ask of us. You merely type it and we are hearing it and obeying and sending out the command. So the jinn taught them how to make a home for them in each machine and each device… People have now lost their humanity, lost their understanding of communication. Nobody even has the ability to communicate anymore. Five people sit down on a table five people take out a phone and they’re not even looking at the human interaction… You sit on a couch wired up and you just want to eat something, play a game we’ll make an avatar of you put it in the game. You want packages from stores? Don’t go to the store we’ll send it to your door. Don’t move just come into our world. You become the battery you. You become the source of power and they become like the vampire that they pull out all the energy of {Mankind] and they are vampiring [Mankind’s] energy. And that’s all they wanted.

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Quotes from Rudolf Steiner:

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Excerpts from my ultrasound book :

There is a kind and loving, higher intelligence that has provided our universe with order, structure, and stability. There is also a malevolent, mean-spirited, lower intelligence that seeks to disrupt that order. It is the minions of the latter force who have brought forth this wicked radiation (and all the related ultrasonic, microwave and millimeter wave weaponry that will be discussed in this book).

This is an annihilating force that hates our guts. It hates creation, it hates life. And it will do anything to destroy us completely. [1] It begins with a demonic force on Earth that has done everything in its powers to destroy anything that was made beautiful and perfect. And that is us. And all natural, original biological life. [2]

And so, it must be emphasized that the word “radiation” can refer to two entirely different energies – one that is occurring in our environment naturally and another that is technologically produced through violence and an attack against nature. These two very different types of radiation have completely different effects, and this is because they emanate from diametrically opposed forces and with very different intent. Natural radiation, such as that which emanates from our Sun and provides light and warmth to all living things, is coming from a Source that is benevolent, regenerative and life-giving. Lab-created radiation, on the other hand—such as that being emitted by nuclear weaponry, wireless devices, and medical diagnostic machines—is coming from a source that is destructive and wholly anti-life…

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According to author and film maker, Chris Everard, by utilizing lab-created radiation and frequencies, the kabbalists were attempting to “ rip a hole in Space-Time” so that demonic energies could pour into our world.

Nearly every major scientist on the H-bomb and A‑bomb projects was from a Hebrew family background - why? It has little to do with the fact that they shared an interest in quantum or nuclear physicists and EVERYTHING to do with the fact that the splitting of the Atom and manipulation of Matter itself had been written into the pages of the Judaic Kabbalah... The Kabbalah taught that all life was made from unseen tiny particles of energy... For thousands of years, the Chaldean Judaic brotherhoods - called Cohens - had written about the visualisation of the smallest elements of matter - which were later to be named ATOMS... Edward Teller’s family were part of the Budapest Hebrew community in central-eastern Europe which had taught the ZOHAR and Kabbalah to its people orally for hundreds of years. It is from this tiny part of Europe… that all the world’s leading atomic physicists come from. Every single one of the scientists who contributed to the Manhattan Project was Jewish and had family roots in eastern Europe. The strong folk heritage of Kabbalah… in the family backgrounds of Oppenheimer, Teller, and many other Eastern European Hebrew scientists all point to [their] concerted effort to attract demonic entities to our planet… Einstein and Robert Oppenheimer even wrote a letter to the president of the United States in 1947 describing these entities as ‘Celestial Beings.’ [3]

Not surprisingly, learned rabbis have also made reference to these otherworldly entities when describing the connection between Kabbalah and the so-called “ laws of physics .”

The ancient Kabbalists…spoke about invisible worlds and those who dwell there, describing these realms with a cursive, poetic form of imagery [in order to] conceal within their words their knowledge of the laws of physics… The ancient Kabbalists…did not discover these matters on their own. Their knowledge was supposedly revealed to them by angels. [4]

Lest we forget, Lucifer himself is described as an angel [5] and, in many instances, he is referred to as a fallen angel.[6] Fallen angels are beings who rebelled against God, seeking power for themselves (and, in the case of Lucifer, wanting to be worshipped as if he is God). [7]

[Lucifer] opposes and exalts himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, and even sets himself up in God’s temple, proclaiming himself to be God. [8] Lucifer is a fallen angel (a demon) who leads other demons in hell and works to harm human beings. Lucifer was once among the most powerful of all archangels, and as his name suggests, he shone brightly in heaven. However, Lucifer let pride and jealousy of God affect him. Lucifer decided to rebel against God because he wanted supreme power for himself. He started a war in heaven that led to his fall, as well as the fall of other angels who sided with him and became demons as a result. As the ultimate liar, Lucifer (whose name changed to Satan after his fall) twists spiritual truth with the goal of leading as many people as possible away from God. [9]

Those responsible for bringing nuclear and atomic “science” to our world appear to be part of this fallen angel crowd.

[L. Ron] Hubbard, [Charles] Manson, [Jack] Parsons, [Ed] Teller - they are all linked, either directly, or indirectly, with Robert Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project, Bohemian Grove, the Kabbalah and Albert Einstein - and the core shared interest was the Hermetic mysticism in ancient Hebrew books which describe matter being assembled from small particles. [10] Theoretical physics, actually originates in Kabbalah and alchemy. From evolution to the Hadron Collider, we’re being sold occult mysticism as modern science. [11] Has humanity effectively been duped into building the machines that will serve as the key to freeing a horde of entities from a dimensional prison? [12]

Rabbinical writings speak to the relationship between nuclear physics, the Large Hadron Collider, and the Kabbalah.

Inside the [Large Hadron Collider] there are bunches of protons being smashed to smithereens by physicists… The scientists are doing practical Kabbalah experiments… Now, when some scientists smashed together a few atoms, you got nuclear energy… and nuclear devastation. That is why the Collider currently in use was very, very carefully planned. [13]

The Hadron Collider is a gigantic atom-smashing machine (sometimes referred to as a “ particle accelerator ”) [14] located at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) – an organization that uses 666 as its corporate symbol. [15] [16] The collider was built in a huge underground tunnel near Geneva, Switzerland because, according to authorities, the Earth’s crust provides protection against radiation. [17] Such protection is necessary when atoms are being smashed to “ smithereens ” [18] [19] because the atoms emit large amounts of radiation as they frantically try to put themselves back together after the unprovoked assaults being inflicted upon them.

The Hadron Collider is said to be able to “ destroy the fabric of space-time ” and “ potentially open wormholes and portals to other dimensions ”. [20]

Sergio Bertolucci, former Director for Research and Scientific Computing of the facility, grabbed headlines when he told a British tabloid that the super collider could open otherworldly doors to another dimension for ‘a very tiny lapse of time, mere fractions of a second. However, that may be just enough time ‘to peer into this open door, either by getting something out of it or sending something into it.’ … This comment has triggered fears that the CERN collider could unwittingly invite unwanted visitors from other time-space dimensions. [21]

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The creatures involved in the [CERN] experiments believe the Creator (who they refer to as the “Big Bang”) made a mistake by bringing forth an “excess” of matter (i.e., the energy of love and goodness) – and not enough “anti-matter” (i.e., the energy of evil and destruction). Accordingly, in the minds of these diabolically insane psychopaths, this “imbalance” must be corrected by: (a) ritually opening portals that will allow demonic energies and entities to pour into the Earth dimension; and (b) destroying, murdering, poisoning, mutating, annihilating or otherwise extinguishing as many innocent living beings as possible because these innocent beings are particles of The Good (“sparks of Divine Light”) and therefore, must be eliminated from the Earth and returned back to their Source in order to create “balance”. Wikipedia explains:

Tikkun olam …is a concept in Judaism which refers to various forms of action [that must be taken by Jews in order to] repair and improve the world... In Lurianic Kabbalah, the “repair” is mystical: to return the sparks of Divine light to their source by means of ritual performance. [22] The goal of [tikkun olam] repair…is to separate what is holy from the created world, thus depriving the physical world of its very existence—and causing all things to return to a world before disaster within the Godhead and before human sin, thus ending history. [23]

“Coincidentally”, a ritual performance took place in 2016, ostensibly to celebrate the opening of the Gotthard Tunnel near CERN. Many who witnessed this satanic ritual [24] claim that its true purpose was to open a portal to release the devil from the underworld and allow demonic energies to spew forth into our realm. [25] [26] [27]

Many are concerned that CERN is attempting to open a portal into another dimension that will allow demonic entities to enter ours. This was blatantly portrayed in a (2016) ritual to celebrate the opening of the Gotthard Tunnel. [28]

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Below is one person’s description of what happened to him after 5G antennas were installed near his home in Geneva, Switzerland.

I, who has…never had any sleep problems, suddenly had trouble falling asleep. Especially I felt at home, how to say, as in a microwave. I was not well in the house, as if I was surrounded by ghosts … Three antennas 5G have just been put into service nearby and other people complain of identical disorders, headaches, fatigue… For the first time, when I never had an earache… my ears whistled. It woke me up at night. The unpleasant sensation of being used, caught in a straitjacket where he does not choose to be, assails him. His neighbor Elidan Arzoni, 50, is no better. On the same date, similar symptoms, more acute, appear in this actor, director and director of the Company Metamorphoses. ‘It happened overnight,’ he says, ‘my ears started to make sounds, very loud, even though I did not even know what tinnitus was.’ At the same time, he feels pain on the left side of the head and behind the skull. And a heart discomfort so violent that he thinks of a heart attack and that two days later, he goes to the emergency room. [29]

And

The smart home is a haunted house. The door locks itself behind you. The lights turn on and off by themselves. A strange energy animates your house, and an unsettling, almost sentient presence watches you from its walls . Your house might be haunted, or it might be smart. [30]

Obviously, we all need to be wary of these dark occult rituals since they involve the use of radiation-emitting technologies that alter the natural frequencies of the Earth as well it’s protective ionosphere. The ionosphere is so named because it acts like a force field protecting the Earth from absorbing the intensity of radiation coming in from space. This same protective boundary correspondingly traps artificial radio and microwaves within the Earth’s atmosphere, as the waves bounce off the natural force field, shooting them right back to the Earth. [31] Hence, it is through the manipulation of the “ionosphere” that the dark ones can permeate the Earth with microwaves and other forms of lab-created radiation including ultrasound, causing Mankind and all life forms to be cooked in a cauldron of Luciferian, radiation soup. Moreover, there is no doubt that kabbalists believe that if they can blow a hole in the ionosphere, their much-beloved demons can pour into our world.

The absolute commitment these kabbalists have to bringing demons into our world was perhaps best exemplified by a creature calling himself Jack Parsons, who was one of several insane “nuclear physicists” bent on destroying the Earth. [32] Parsons was responsible for creating explosive rocket fuels that aided in the delivery of nuclear bombs. He was a sexual deviant having had sex with his mother, her dog, and an ongoing affair with his wife’s 17-year-old sister. [33] [34] He was also a victim of satanic ritual abuse [35] and a follower of Aleister Crowley. Parsons literally believed himself to be the anti-Christ and, in a ritual designed to fully align himself with this energy, Parsons self-baptized himself “Armiluss”—or the Jewish anti-messiah. [36] Below are important details about this once well-funded, well-respected “scientist.”

Parsons was a descendant of one of the founders of the Satanic “Hell-Fire Club” in Britain. He himself was the leader of the California branch of Aleister Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO). [37] Parsons was a kabbalist who was ruthlessly committed to unlocking the secrets of the Dark Side of the Tree of Life. He was a student of Hebrew and fiercely loyal to Israel. [38] Journals reveal that one Hebrew family name after another after another make up the membership of Parsons’ ‘Synagogue of Satan’. [39] Parsons took on the ancient Judaic teachings that Christ and his church were the enemy of civilization and that it had to be destroyed. [40] In 1950, the FBI would investigate Parsons over the theft of rocket documents from the Hughes Aircraft Company; after being discovered, Parsons was immediately fired, and would later lose his top secret clearance. ‘He planned to submit [the stolen documents] with [an] employment application…for employment in the country of Israel,’ read the original FBI report. [41] [Parsons] was a sworn Black Magician, dedicated to Satan... Out in the Mojave Desert, L. Ron Hubbard [who called himself FRATER H and was a fellow disciple of Aleister Crowley] and Jack Parsons performed a ritual... Hubbard helped Parsons baptise himself as the SON OF SATAN - the ‘Armilus’, which is the Hebrew name for the AntiChrist. [42] During the Mojave Desert ritual, Parsons masturbated, offering his sperm to the dark side of the Tree of Life. [43] Parsons conducted a giant satanic ritual aided by fellow O.T.O. member Frater ‘H’… [This is] one of the dark[est] rituals known to kabbalists. [It is called] “ The Babylon Working “… Aided by Frater ‘H’, [the two men] projected their astral bodies into the dark abyss of Lucifer… Parsons had a sex magic partner in the O.T.O. named Marjorie Cameron… Marjorie confessed that she had been part of the ‘Babylon Working’ ritual. She said that it had been devised by Jack Parsons, L. Ron Hubbard, Aleister Crowley and Manhattan Project scientists based at the Los Alamos Atomic Bomb research unit headed by Jewish scientist Robert Oppenheimer. Marjorie confessed that during the Babylon Working…Parsons had sexually impregnated her at the point when the spirit of the antichrist was bestowed on him. [Marjorie] had been made pregnant with the child of the antichrist… During the ritual, Frater H saw Parsons rip a hole in space-time and something flew in. [44] The entire central goal of Parsons and Hubbard’s rituals in the desert was to create a Homunculus Moonchild - a hybrid anatomical abomination which is part Demon-spirit, part Human. [45]

They were breeding what the kabbalah calls a GOLEM. A GOLEM is an artificially created humanoid usually made from dead human body parts which is animated by the magician chanting incantations and mantras. [46]

Significantly, in order to make the homunculus or golem-baby’s body more inviting to demonic forces and more easily inhabited by same, the body was repeatedly exposed to large doses of lab-created radiation both in utero and outside the womb.[47]

The purpose of [the ritual] was to create an evil successor to Parsons and Crowley. This would be done using a variety of techniques - one of which included exposing a foetus to massive radiation doses… Cameron [and] Parsons aborted at least two of their babies which were then exposed to radiation in occult rituals. [48]

It is conceivable that the fetus was placed in the center of the canister and irradiated with the blast of the world’s first atomic bomb thus infusing the demon child with what kabbal[ists] call the demonic force of atomic fire. [49]

Can it possibly be just a coincidence that almost all babies being born today are exposed to high levels of radiation while in utero through ultrasound and parental use of non-ionizing technologies like cell phones and WiFi devices? Is it possible that these technologies have been deliberately mainstreamed into our society as a way of making all children more accessible to, and more easily influenced by, Luciferian forces? Could this also be why “they” are using the body parts of aborted human babies in the creation of vaccines and then injecting this dead material into the bodies of pregnant mothers and very young children? Are they trying to turn all children into Luciferian golems?

We do know that cell phone use of teenagers and children is destroying the humanity of their brain. It is limiting the development of their brain in a way that certain aspects of humanity – like compassion and considering others – are the first parts of the brain that get disabled. [50]

To be sure, these psychopaths believe that they can use lab-created radiation and frequencies to give rise to bodies that look human but are not really human since they are easily inhabited by Luciferian energies.

They’ve got the secret of the micro-currents. It’s so micro, so specific, these radio waves that actually create the bodies… The [bodies] look human [thanks to] the electrical vibration. [51]

Thankfully, after decades of being an obedient servant to Lucifer, Parsons blew himself up in his home laboratory while he was “ building a devastating horrid planet-killer super bomb funded by the state of Israel .” [52]

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Of course, early ultrasound researchers like Alfred Lee Loomis and Robert Wood rubbed noses [53] with so-called “nuclear physicists” such as Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr. [54] All of these psychopaths were cut from the same cloth and hence, they all worked together on the Manhattan Project. Lab-created ultrasound was a fundamental part of their magical workings and was no doubt spawned as a result of the kabbalistic teaching that claims “ the whole universe is founded upon sound .” [55]

The basis for all nuclear physics can be found in the Kabbalah [which puts forth] the idea that all matter is made from small invisible particles [atoms], and that these particles can be manipulated through sound. [56]

Physical matter is founded upon sound… Sound is the fifth dimension that gives rise to [and can thus destroy] four-dimensional space-time beneath it …. Some 20th century scientists have become aware of the power of oscillating sounds and can manipulate them in amazing manners. [57] By simply bombarding tiny bubbles with sound waves, temperatures of over 10 million degrees would be created. A nuclear fusion… would be happening almost effortlessly here on Earth. [58]

And so it is clear that their fascination with lab-created ultrasound (and infrasound) stems from their belief that they can use this energy to destroy our world and/or turn it into a Luciferian prison within which Lucifer, and not our loving Creator, will control the Earth and everything that exists here. Significantly, according to high-ranking Freemason, Manly P. Hall, the radiation symbol itself is designed to represent the Luciferian conquest of our world. [59]

To these evil, insane, cabalistic Jewish psychopaths, the Bomb represents their ‘God.’ This is the deity whom the prophet Daniel, in the Holy Scriptures, identifies as the ‘God of Forces.’ … To his obedient disciples, the God of Forces bequeaths his divine Luciferian current. By using this supernatural energy current, the Masonic potentates of the Jewish-led Illuminati believe they will destroy their enemies and establish the final kingdom on planet earth. That kingdom…will be a Jewish Utopia overseen by a Jewish Messiah, a divine new King of Israel. [60]

Those who would enslave you…have utilized the dark, extraterrestrial negative technologies combining a dirty electromagnetic frequency signal with a weaponized sound harmonic and a mutated chemical, distorted pathogenic cocktail, in order to prevent human DNA from receiving light, and thus information and memory. [61]

[1] Int’l Banker Blows Whistle, Admits He was Ordered to Sacrifice Children, Apr 30, 2017, birthofanewearth.blogspot.com/2017/04/intl-banker-blows-whistle-admits-he-was.html citing Vimeo interview with Ronald Bernard, Real Big Money: Revelations by an insider, vimeo.com/212237317

[2] Lena Pu, New Insights and Revelations Reversing 5G in 2020 Lena Pu Interview, interview with Jason Liasatos, What is Happening Brighteon channel, Jan 1, 2019. brighteon.com/09bb495f-718f-4380-b01a-394cdc31bd51

[3] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com p. 22.

[4] Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok, Science & Spirituality The Physics of Mysticism, Kosher-Torah.com, 1998, koshertorah.com/PDF/physics-kabbalah.pdf

[5] Jose M. Herrou Aragon Lucifer, the Liberator, Primordial Gnosis: The Forbidden Religion, 2007, theforbiddenreligion.com/lucifer-the-liberator.htm

[6] Ron Rhodes, How Did Lucifer Fall and Become Satan?, Christianity.com, 2019. christianity.com/theology/theological-faq/how-did-lucifer-fall-and-become-satan-11557519.html

[7] Satan Wants Your Worship, Know God’s Word, Jan 7, 2010. knowgodsword.wordpress.com/2010/01/07/satan-wants-your-worship/

[8] 2 Thes. 2:4

[9]Whitney Hopler, Satan, Archangel Lucifer, the Devil Demon Characteristics, Learn Religions, May 30, 2019. learnreligions.com/who-is-satan-archangel-124081

[10] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 79.

[11] Atomism: The Occult Origins of Our “Atomic Age,” Christian Observer, Jan 4, 2017. christianobserver.net/atomism-the-occult-origins-of-our-atomic-age/#

[12] AETHEREAL - The Battle for Heaven and Earth (Biblical Cosmology Documentary), The Truth is Stranger Than Fiction YouTube channel, Mar 14, 2018. youtu.be/ax6ytIWlIY4

[13] Kabbalah is a Stomach Ache (as per Rabbi Yaakov Hillel, Jewish Spectacles, Feb 14, 2012. Jewishspectacles.wordpress.com/2012/02/14/kabbalah-is-a-stomach-ache-as-per-rabbi-yaakov-hillel/

[14] The Large Hadron Collider, CERN, home.cern/science/accelerators/large-hadron-collider

[15] Georgeann Ryan, CERN: In the Year of Light, A Door to Darkness (Part 1), The 666 Surveillance System Blog, Jun 22, 2015. 666surveillancesystem.com/cern-in-the-year-of-light-a-door-to-darkness-part-1/

[16] CERN and Jade Helm 666 and Mark of the Beast Imagery, The Mark of the Beast: Code 666, Mar 30, 2015. themarkofthebeastcode666.blogspot.com/2015/03/cern-and-jade-helm-666-and-mark-of.html

[17] Robert Bridge, 10 mind-blowing facts about the CERN Large Collider you need to know, RT.com, Aug 31 2015. rt.com/op-ed/313922-cern-collider-hadron-higgs/

[18] Kabbalah is a Stomach Ache (as per Rabbi Yaakov Hillel, Jewish Spectacles, Feb 14, 2012. Jewishspectacles.wordpress.com/2012/02/14/kabbalah-is-a-stomach-ache-as-per-rabbi-yaakov-hillel/

[19] Issac Weishaupt, CERN welcomes the goddess of death on Friday the 13th, Illuminati Watcher, Mar 13, 2015. illuminatiwatcher.com/cern-welcomes-the-goddess-of-death-on-friday-the-13th/

[20] Georgeann Ryan, CERN: In the Year of Light, A Door to Darkness (Part 1), The 666 Surveillance System Blog, Jun 22, 2015. 666surveillancesystem.com/cern-in-the-year-of-light-a-door-to-darkness-part-1/

[21] Robert Bridge, 10 mind-blowing facts about the CERN Large Collider you need to know, Aug 31, 2015. rt.com/op-ed/313922-cern-collider-hadron-higgs/

[22] Tikkun olam, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tikkun_olam

[23] My Jewish Learning, Tikkun Olam: Repairing the World, myJewishlearning.com/article/tikkun-olam-repairing-the-world/

[24] Full Bizarre, Demonic Gotthard Tunnel Opening Ceremony, Satanic, New World Order, Illuminati Ritual, Jeremy Hetrick YouTube Channel, Jun 12, 2016. YouTube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg

[25] CERN UNLEASHED! Gotthard Tunnel Ritual Reveals The PORTAL To The Underworld and CERN WATCH (Mini Doc): NASA, CERN & Gotthard Satanic Ceremony Breakdown, Jun 17, 2016. but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld

[26] Korben Dallas, Welcoming Satan? Gotthard Tunnel opening ceremony in Switzerland, Dec 8, 20202. stolenhistory.org/articles/welcoming-satan-gotthard-tunnel-opening-ceremony-in-switzerland.218/

[27] Vigilant Citizen, The Opening Ceremony of the World’s Largest Tunnel Was a Bizarre Occult Ritual, Jun 3, 2016. vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/opening-ceremony-worlds-largest-tunnel-bizarre-occult-ritual/#prettyPhoto

[28] Demonic Dimensions and the Mysteries of CERN, Banned Video, Infowars Channel, Jul 6, 2022. bitchute.com/video/3zJLHlYP78O0/

[29] Marc David, Avec la 5G, nous nous sentons comme des cobayes, Lillustre Magazine, July 18, 2019. As translated through google.translate.com. illustre.ch/magazine/5g-sentons-cobayes

[30] Julia Foote, Ghosts of the Future, Real Life Magazine, Jul 1, 2019. reallifemag.com/ghosts-of-the-future/

[31] Ionosphere, thefreedictionary.com/ionosphere

[32] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 75.

[33] The Peculiar Tale of Jack Parsons, Nocturnal Revelries, May 27, 2018. nocturnalrevelries.com/2018/05/27/the-peculiar-tale-of-jack-parsons/

[34] G. Dimuro, From Rocketry Pioneer To Deviant Occultist, Jack Parsons Was The Ultimate Mad Scientist, All That’s Interesting, Aug 8, 2018 allthatsinteresting.com/jack-parsons

[35] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 90.

[36] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 74.

[37] Michael A. Hoffman II, Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Independent History and Research, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 2001.

[38] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 65.

[39] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 80.

[40] The Ancient Kabballah Magic and the Tree of Life, Above Top Secret, Mar 10, 2007.

abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread269363/pg2

[41] Brian Anderson, Crawling Back to the Alleged Hell Portal of NASA’s Occult Origins, Motherboard Tech by Vice, Oct 31, 2013. vice.com/en_us/article/ae3wj4/crawling-back-to-the-alleged-hell-portal-of-nasas-occult-origins

[42] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 33.

[43] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 66.

[44]” The Ancient Kabballah Magic and the Tree of Life, Mar 10, 2007. abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread269363/pg2

[45] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 83.

[46] The Ancient Kabballah Magic and the Tree of Life, Mar 10, 2007. abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread269363/pg2

[47] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 67.

[48] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 67, 80.

[49] Babalon Working: Jack Parsons, The Atom Bomb, & the Homunculus [Part II], TheAzoth88 YouTube channel, Sep 28, 2010. youtu.be/l5YJByOmtz0

[50] Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, Technology is Destroying Our Kids’ Empathy, Josh del Sol YouTube channel, Aug 7, 2019. youtu.be/lTlde6O4veU

[51] What Princess Diana Knew, The Event Chronicle, Dec 17, 2015. theeventchronicle.com/uncategorized/what-princess-diana-knew/

[52] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 90.

[53] Jennet Conant, Tuxedo Park : A Wall Street Tycoon and the Secret Palace of Science That Changed the Course of World War II, Simon & Schuster, New York, 2002.

[54] Niels Bohr’s 10 Major Contributions To Science, Mar 21, 2016. learnodo-newtonic.com/niels-bohr-contribution

[55] Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok, Science & Spirituality The Physics of Mysticism, Kosher-Torah.com, 1998, koshertorah.com/PDF/physics-kabbalah.pdf

[56] Chris Everard, The Real Dr. Strangeloves, digital book, ChrisEverard.com, p. 14.

[57] Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok, Science & Spirituality, The Physics of Mysticism, Kosher-Torah.com, 1998, koshertorah.com/PDF/physics-kabbalah.pdf

[58] Sonarluminescence- is this nuclear fusion?, DarkJedi8X YouTube channel, Dec 25, 2008. youtu.be/LWO93G-zLZ0

[59] Chris Everard, The Anti-Christ Conspiracy - Part 1, watch.enigmatv.com

[60] Rosemary’s baby-the truth behind we never noticed, Consfearacynewz, Aug 18 2012. consfearacynewz.blogspot.com/2012/08/rosemarys-baby-truth-behind-we-never.html

[61] Suzanne Maresca, Magenta Pixie and the Nine ~ Diamond Portal, Platinum Ray Stargate, Supermoon, Total Lunar Eclipse, May 26, 2021, May 26, 2021. goldenageofgaia.com/2021/05/26/magenta-pixie-and-the-nine-diamond-portal-platinum-ray-stargate-supermoon-total-lunar-eclipse-may-26-2021/

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